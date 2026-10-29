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Air Liquide reports quarterly revenue beat, confirms margin targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air Liquide reports quarterly revenue beat, confirms margin targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Air Liquide Surpasses Q3 Revenue Estimates, Reiterates Margin Goals

Air Liquide Q3 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth and Market Expectations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Thursday, supported by strong growth in its Electronics and Industrial Merchant divisions, and confirmed its margin targets for 2026 and 2027.

Quarterly revenue grew 3% on a comparable basis to €7.26 billion ($8.10 billion). Analysts polled by Vara were expecting sales of €7.16 billion on average.

Key Drivers of Revenue Growth

"The key development this quarter is the acceleration of volume growth in Electronics and Industrial Merchant segments, going beyond positive pricing effects. While subject to fluctuations in this volatile environment, this is a very positive sign," CEO François Jackow said in a statement.

Margin Targets and Profit Outlook

Margin Improvement Goals

Air Liquide said it still expected to raise its operating margin by 100 basis points in both 2026 and 2027, excluding energy effects, while growing its recurring net profit at constant exchange rates this year, for a total 560-basis-point improvement over 2022-2027.

Share Buyback Programme

It also launched the first €1 billion tranche of its €4 billion share buyback programme, with purchases set to begin on Friday and to be completed by the end of 2026.

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue reached €7.26 billion, +3.0% on a comparable basis, above analysts’ average forecast of €7.16 billion (webdisclosure.com).
  • Strong growth in Electronics (notably high‑tech semiconductors) and Industrial Merchant volumes—beyond pricing effects—was the key driver (webdisclosure.com).
  • Air Liquide reaffirmed its plan to raise operating margin by 100 basis points in 2026 and another 100 bps in 2027, totaling +560 bps improvement over 2022–2027 (airliquide.com).
  • The company initiated the first €1 billion tranche of its €4 billion share buyback program, to be completed by end‑2026 (webdisclosure.com).
  • The broader BEYOND strategic plan targets 400–600 bps margin gains by 2030, €24 billion in industrial investments, over €40 billion in capital allocation, and a 10% EPS CAGR (gasworld.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Air Liquide's reported Q3 revenue?
Air Liquide reported third-quarter revenue of €7.26 billion, beating analysts' estimates.
Which divisions contributed most to Air Liquide's revenue growth?
The Electronics and Industrial Merchant divisions saw strong volume growth, contributing most to revenue.
What margin targets did Air Liquide confirm?
Air Liquide confirmed its goal to raise operating margins by 100 basis points in both 2026 and 2027.
What is the size of Air Liquide's share buyback programme?
Air Liquide launched a €4 billion share buyback programme, beginning with a €1 billion tranche.
What guidance did Air Liquide provide on recurring net profit?
The company expects to grow its recurring net profit at constant exchange rates this year.

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