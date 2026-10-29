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Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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AB InBev Hits Q3 Profit Forecast but Faces Rising Costs Across Key Markets

AB InBev's Third-Quarter Performance and Rising Cost Challenges

By Emma Rumney

Q3 Profits Meet Expectations

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday posted third-quarter profits in line with forecasts, but said rising commodity costs had dragged on its gains in a number of markets. 

Impact of Global Economic Factors

Commodity Cost Pressures

Consumer goods companies have stepped up their warnings on costs as the war in Iran and its impact on the global economy drags on, with brewers like AB InBev, the world's largest by global volumes, hit by higher costs for energy, diesel, aluminium and more. 

Revenue Growth and Offsetting Costs

The maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser said its organic operating profit in the quarter was up 3.9%, although its revenues had risen more than expected, with commodity costs offsetting top-line growth in some countries. 

Regional Market Analysis

Key Markets Affected

United States, Europe, and South Africa

AB InBev flagged higher commodity, distribution and transportation costs in key markets like the United States, Europe and South Africa, where investments in sales and marketing also ate into profits. Its margin contracted 34 basis points to 36.1%, it said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic EBITDA grew by 3.9% in Q3, aligning with forecasts, while margin narrowed 34bps to 36.1% amid cost pressures (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Revenue rose 4.9%, with underlying EPS up 22.4%, driven by premiumization, volume growth in key markets, and strength in megabrands and Beyond Beer (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Rising commodity, distribution, and transportation costs in key regions, coupled with increased marketing investments, offset some topline gains (via.ritzau.dk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is impacting AB InBev's profitability?
Rising commodity, distribution, and transportation costs are dragging on AB InBev’s gains.
Which markets are most affected by these rising costs?
The United States, Europe, and South Africa are key markets facing higher expenses.
How did commodity costs affect AB InBev's revenue growth?
Higher commodity costs offset top-line revenue growth in some countries.

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