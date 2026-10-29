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ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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ING Launches €1.65 Billion Share Buyback Despite Q3 Profit Miss

ING's Financial Performance and Strategic Moves in Q3

Share Buyback and Cash Distribution Announcements

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING on Thursday announced a fresh share buyback of €1.65 billion ($1.84 billion), days after completing its previous programme, and said it would pay out an additional €250 million cash distribution in January 2027.

Q3 Profit Results and Analyst Expectations

The bank's third-quarter net profit rose 3.5% from a year earlier to €1.85 billion but fell short of analysts' consensus forecast of €1.97 billion.

Factors Impacting Earnings

Higher loan-loss charges of €403 million, compared to expectations of €343 million, combined with slightly higher costs, weighed on third-quarter earnings, while net interest income and earnings from fees came almost perfectly in line with consensus.

Capital Strength and CET1 Ratio

ING's CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, came in at 13.3%, above analyst expectations and helped in part by two significant risk transfers that reduced the amount of capital it needed to hold against certain loans.

Market Position and Sector Influence

ING as a Banking Sector Bellwether

Holding over a trillion euros in assets and with large retail and commercial banking operations across the European continent, ING is seen as a bellwether for the banking sector, offering investors a gauge of how euro zone interest rates are affecting lending margins, loan demand and capital returns.

Organizational Changes

Wholesale Banking Division Reorganisation

Job Cuts and Global Impact

The bank also announced a reorganisation of its wholesale banking division that it expects will result in around 400 job cuts globally.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • ING announced a fresh €1.65 billion share buyback programme starting 29 October 2026, plus a €250 million cash payout on 14 January 2027 (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Q3 net profit rose 3.5% to €1.85 billion, below analyst consensus of €1.97 billion; loan‑loss provisions were €403 million versus expected €343 million (via.ritzau.dk).
  • ING’s CET1 ratio stood at a healthy 13.3%, aided by risk transfers that relieved capital requirements and exceeding regulatory minimums (via.ritzau.dk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is ING's new share buyback program worth?
ING's new share buyback program is valued at €1.65 billion.
Did ING meet its third-quarter profit expectations?
No, ING's Q3 net profit of €1.85 billion fell short of analysts' forecast of €1.97 billion.
What additional distribution did ING announce for 2027?
ING will pay an additional €250 million cash distribution in January 2027.
What changes were announced for ING's wholesale banking division?
ING plans a reorganisation expected to result in around 400 job cuts globally.
What was ING's CET1 capital ratio in the third quarter?
ING's CET1 ratio was 13.3%, above analyst expectations.

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