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Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Wacker Chemie Q3 Core Profit Doubles Thanks to Cost Cuts and Price Gains

Wacker Chemie Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Results

Overview of Q3 Performance

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie on Thursday posted a higher third-quarter core profit, broadly in line with expectations, helped by cost-cutting measures, higher selling prices and a one-off gain in its polysilicon business, while maintaining its full-year sales and earnings forecast.

The German specialty chemicals maker said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nearly doubled to €217.2 million ($242.4 million) in the July-September period from €111.7 million a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Vara Research forecast third-quarter EBITDA of €213 million.

Cost-Savings and Efficiency Initiatives

PACE Program Drives Profitability

Chief Executive Christian Hartel credited a cost-savings and efficiency program launched in October 2025, known as PACE, for the improvement.

"Our quarterly results show that the cost-savings and efficiency measures we introduced a year ago are having an impact," he said, while adding that the economic environment remains challenging.

Sales Performance by Business Division

Group Sales Growth

Group sales rose 9.4% year-on-year to €1.47 billion, driven by higher volumes and selling prices, as all four business divisions beat their prior-year sales levels.

Silicones and Polymers

Silicones increased sales by 8% on-year to €729 million, while polymers revenue rose 11% to €381 million. Biosolutions sales gained 8% to €100 million, while polysilicon revenue jumped 14% to €225 million.

Polysilicon Business Insights

Wacker Chemie, whose hyperpure polysilicon is used to make silicon wafers for chips in artificial intelligence, high‑performance computing and microelectronics, noted that while the solar-grade polysilicon business remained challenging, the semiconductor-grade polysilicon business continued to perform well.

The group also said about €35 million of quarterly EBITDA came from the termination of a contract in its polysilicon division.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 EBITDA surged nearly 94% to €217.2 million year‑on‑year, beating analyst expectations (~€213 million) on cost cuts, pricing and volume boosts, plus a €35 million one‑off polysilicon gain. (de.tradingview.com)
  • The PACE cost‑efficiency initiative, launched October 2025, targets over €300 million in annual savings through production, admin efficiencies and job reductions—largely through socially responsible measures in Germany. (reports.wacker.com)
  • Group sales for Q3 rose 9.4% to €1.47 billion across all business units; silicones +8%, polymers +11%, biosolutions +8%, polysilicon +14%. The company reaffirmed its full‑year outlook. (de.tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Wacker Chemie's Q3 2025 core profit?
Wacker Chemie's Q3 2025 core profit, or EBITDA, nearly doubled to €217.2 million from €111.7 million a year earlier.
What drove Wacker Chemie's profit growth in Q3?
Profit growth was driven by cost-cutting measures, higher selling prices, and a one-off gain in the polysilicon business.
Did Wacker Chemie change its full-year outlook?
No, Wacker Chemie maintained its full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2025.
How did Wacker Chemie's individual business divisions perform?
All four divisions saw higher sales year-on-year, with silicones up 8%, polymers up 11%, biosolutions up 8%, and polysilicon up 14%.
What was the role of the PACE program in Wacker Chemie's results?
The PACE cost-savings and efficiency program, started in October 2025, was credited for the improved profit and efficiency.

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