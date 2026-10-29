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France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Sopra Steria Lifts Growth Target Again on Defence, Cybersecurity Demand in Q3

Quarterly Performance and Strategic Highlights

Oct 29 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Sopra Steria on Thursday lifted its annual organic revenue growth target to 2.5%-3.0% from 2.0%-2.5% after quarterly sales rose 7.9% to €1.42 billion ($1.59 billion), driven by its defence, aerospace, and cybersecurity segments. 

This marks the company's second upgrade this year, highlighting how demand from defence and public sector clients, and for cybersecurity are carrying Sopra Steria through a tough economic backdrop.

Key Financial Metrics

Here are some details:

Organic Growth Acceleration

• Organic growth accelerated to 4.3% in the quarter from 3.0% in the first half, or 6.4% excluding the end of its SFT programme for Germany’s Sparda banks 

Segment Revenue Breakdown

• Defence, security and space revenue rose 13%, as did aeronautics, while revenue from cybersecurity jumped 18%

Geographic Performance

• In France, its biggest market, organic growth rose 6.1%, led by the public sector, which makes up about 15% of French revenue and was boosted by a large digital transformation project

Confirmed Financial Targets

• Sopra Steria confirmed its targets for operating margin on business activity of at least 9.5% and free cash flow of around 5% of revenue

Executive Commentary

CEO Statement

• “Our clients need to improve their performance while expanding their control over their critical technologies,” Chief Executive Rajesh Krishnamurthy said, pointing to the group’s European base

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter organic growth accelerated to 4.3%, or 6.4% excluding Sparda banks’ SFT programme (de.advfn.com)
  • Defence, Security & Space and Aeronautics each rose 13%, cybersecurity surged 18%, and France grew 6.1%, led by the public‑sector (de.advfn.com)
  • This is the second upgrade of the year—from 2.0–2.5% to 2.5–3.0%—reaffirming margin and free‑cash‑flow targets (de.advfn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sopra Steria's new annual organic revenue growth target?
Sopra Steria raised its annual organic revenue growth target to 2.5%-3.0% for 2026.
What drove Sopra Steria's Q3 sales increase?
The 7.9% Q3 sales increase was driven by strong performance in the defence, cybersecurity, and aerospace segments.
How much did Sopra Steria's cybersecurity revenue rise?
Revenue from cybersecurity jumped 18% year-on-year in the third quarter.
What is the targeted operating margin on business activity for Sopra Steria?
Sopra Steria confirmed a target operating margin on business activity of at least 9.5%.
Which market led Sopra Steria's organic growth in France?
The public sector, accounting for about 15% of French revenue, led organic growth in France with strong digital transformation projects.

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