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Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Shell Surpasses Profit Expectations in Q3, Lifts Buybacks on Strong Refining Margins

Shell's Q3 Financial Performance and Market Impact

By Shadia Nasralla and Stephanie Kelly

Q3 Profit Announcement

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shell on Thursday announced above-expectation net profit of $10.81 billion in the third quarter, its highest since 2022, and boosted its share buybacks on the back of stronger refining margins and higher liquefied natural gas prices.

Impact of Global Events on Energy Markets

The US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its ninth month, has disrupted global energy supplies and caused prices to surge, helping Shell to reach a record margin for turning crude oil into refined fuels such as diesel.

Segment Performance Overview

Across the board, profits at Shell's business segments came in above expectations, with its integrated gas business reaping $3.04 billion in profits versus an expected $2.93 billion, and its upstream business recording $3.19 billion in profits against an expected $3.10 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Year-on-Year Comparison

The average estimate for adjusted earnings — Shell's version of net profit — in a company-provided poll of analysts was $10.33 billion, almost double the company's profit a year ago of $5.43 billion.

Refining Margins and Share Buyback Programme

Shell posted record refining margins at $42 a barrel, versus $11.6 a barrel a year ago and $24 a barrel last quarter.

It also boosted the pace of its quarterly share buyback programme to $5 billion from $3 billion.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Third-quarter net profit of $10.81 billion far exceeded analyst expectations (~$10.33 billion) and nearly doubled year‑ago profit (~$5.43 billion).
  • Record refining margins hit $42 per barrel—up from $24 in Q2—thanks to disruptions from the U.S.‑Israeli war on Iran affecting global fuel supply. (courthousenews.com)
  • Shell raised its quarterly share buyback program to $5 billion from $3 billion, reflecting strong cash flow and capital return confidence.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Shell report for the third quarter?
Shell reported a net profit of $10.81 billion for the third quarter, the highest since 2022.
What factors contributed to Shell's increased profit?
Higher refining margins and stronger liquefied natural gas prices contributed to Shell's increased profit.
How much did Shell increase its quarterly share buyback programme?
Shell raised its quarterly share buyback programme to $5 billion from $3 billion.
What were Shell's record refining margins this quarter?
Shell posted record refining margins at $42 a barrel, up from $11.6 a barrel a year ago.
How did Shell's profits compare to analyst expectations?
Profits across Shell's business segments were above expectations, beating analyst forecasts in both integrated gas and upstream divisions.

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