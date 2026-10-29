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STMicro nearly doubles quarterly profit, sees Q4 sales exceeding $4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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STMicro nearly doubles quarterly profit, sees Q4 sales exceeding $4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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STMicro Doubles Profit, Forecasts Over $4B in Q4 Sales on AI Boost

STMicroelectronics Surpasses Expectations with Strong Q3 Performance

By Nathan Vifflin and Fabrizio La Rocca

Q3 Operating Profit and Revenue Highlights

Oct 29 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics reported a third-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Thursday, as demand from AI data centres and satellite operators added to a broader recovery in the chipmaker's markets.

Operating income excluding one-off charges was $429 million, nearly doubling from a year ago and beating the $400.5 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Q4 Revenue Forecast

The Franco-Italian chipmaker said it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $4.15 billion, up from $3.76 billion in the third quarter, give or take 3.5%. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $4.10 billion.

CEO Statement on Strategic Roadmap

"In an environment where demand remains well above supply, we continue to expand capacity aligned with ST's strategic roadmap," CEO Jean-Marc Chery said in the earnings statement.

Growth Drivers and Market Segments

STMicro, which makes chips ranging from microcontrollers to sensors and power semiconductors for cars, factories and smartphones, said higher sales of communication equipment, computer peripherals and personal electronics drove the beat.

It had said already in July that fourth-quarter sales would be more than $4 billion. Chery said on Thursday that company-specific drivers, including AI data centre demand and low-Earth-orbit satellite communications, were adding to the cyclical recovery.

Gross Margin Improvement

The company's gross margin rose to 37.3% in the third quarter from 33.2% a year ago, helped by a higher share of sales from more profitable chips and lower costs from idle factory capacity. STMicro expects the margin to rise to about 39% in the fourth quarter.

Analyst Outlook

Jefferies analysts expect STMicro's growth to continue into 2027, as data centre revenue is set to roughly double from this year to the next, while gross margins see "more significant upside towards the end of next year", they wrote in an early take on the report.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Fabrizio La Rocca in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 non‑GAAP operating income rose 98 % year‑on‑year to $429 million, beating the $400.5 million consensus (marketscreener.com).
  • Q3 gross margin improved to 37.3 %, up from 33.2 % a year earlier, aided by better product mix and lower idle capacity costs (rss.globenewswire.com).
  • ST forecasts Q4 net revenue of $4.15 billion (± 3.5 %), surpassing analyst expectations of $4.10 billion, with gross margin expected to reach about 39 % (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was STMicroelectronics' operating income for Q3?
STMicroelectronics reported an operating income of $429 million for the third quarter, nearly doubling from a year ago.
What is the expected revenue for STMicro in the fourth quarter?
STMicro expects fourth-quarter revenue of $4.15 billion, up from $3.76 billion in the third quarter.
Which factors drove STMicro’s quarterly profit beat?
Higher sales of communication equipment, computer peripherals, personal electronics, and growing demand from AI data centres and satellite operators contributed to the profit beat.
How did STMicro's gross margin change compared to last year?
The gross margin rose to 37.3% in Q3 2023 from 33.2% a year ago, expected to reach about 39% in Q4.
What does STMicro foresee for its future growth?
Analysts expect STMicro's growth to continue into 2027, especially from data centre revenue and increasing gross margins.

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