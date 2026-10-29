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Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Germany's Steinmeier Warns China Against One-Sided Trade Dependence

Steinmeier Addresses Trade Imbalance and Economic Relations in Beijing

By Liz Lee

China's Pursuit of Economic Self-Sufficiency

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - In its pursuit of economic self-sufficiency, China must not create one-sided dependence in other markets, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged in an address at a top-tier university in Beijing on Thursday.

Concerns Over Trade Imbalance

Steinmeier, who will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, was objecting to the trade imbalance between China and Europe, according to his speech text for delivery at the prestigious Peking University.

China's Economic Protection Measures

"It is understandable that China wants to protect its economy against external shocks and negative influences," he said, but pressed that China’s greater independence must not lead to dependence and vulnerability of others on China.

European Union's Response

The European Union has called its widening trade deficit with China unsustainable, and warned last month it will use every possible means to remedy it. 

Germany and France's Proposal

Germany, along with France, has also proposed that the EU enact a new rapid-action measure against countries that harm it, with China likely in focus.

Market Access and Industrial Base

European companies have found themselves with no or little access to the Chinese market, while European markets face large amounts of state-subsidised Chinese imports as well as Beijing's controls and limits on its raw materials exports, Steinmeier said.

Dialogue and Cooperation

Steinmeier argued that Europe was determined to keep its industrial base, and that he was confident that Brussels and Beijing would be able to find solutions through dialogue.

Warning Against Bloc Confrontation

"We do not want a new bloc confrontation. That would not only be dangerous for international security, but would also be an economic loss for everyone," said the German president who is on a five-day visit until Saturday.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Steinmeier called for China’s economic independence not to turn into mutual vulnerability through one‑sided market dependence.
  • The EU, led by leaders like von der Leyen, considers its growing goods trade deficit with China—over €1 billion/day—unsustainable and is exploring new rapid‑response trade tools.
  • France and Germany have proposed EU legislation enabling swift countermeasures—similar to U.S. Section 301 tariffs—against unfair trade practices, with likely focus on China.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concern did Germany's President Steinmeier raise during his visit to China?
He warned China not to create one-sided dependence in economic ties, emphasizing the need for balanced trade relations.
Why is the EU worried about its trade deficit with China?
The EU considers its growing trade deficit with China unsustainable and is preparing rapid-action measures to address the imbalance.
What market access issues did European companies face in China, according to Steinmeier?
European companies have struggled with little to no access to the Chinese market, while Europe's markets receive many state-subsidized Chinese imports.
What approach does Germany support to resolve trade tensions with China?
Germany supports dialogue and believes Brussels and Beijing can find solutions without triggering a new bloc confrontation.

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