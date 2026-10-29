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Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Pluxee Tops 2026 Earnings Forecast, Sets 2027 as Transition Year

Pluxee's Financial Performance and Outlook

2026 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French employee benefits company Pluxee on Thursday delivered earnings for the fiscal year 2026 above market expectations, and said that fiscal year 2027 would be a "transition year" for the group as Brazil's meal-voucher reform weighs on earnings.

Sales and EBITDA Results

The company's sales for the year ending on August 31, 2026 came in broadly in line with expectations, while recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €488 million ($491.13 million) beat the forecast of €474 million seen in a company-compiled consensus.

2027 Transition Year Guidance

Impact of Brazil's PAT Reform

The group guides for at least €440 million of recurring EBITDA for the fiscal year 2027, with the year-on-year decline reflecting an extended rebase scenario in Brazil triggered by PAT reform and an uncertain environment.

Management Response

"Against this backdrop, we are acting decisively," Pluxee Chief Executive Officer Aurélien Sonet said in a statement.

Latin America Revenue and Dividend Policy

Growth in Latin America

Pluxee's revenue in Latin America came in at €525 million for its fiscal year 2026, constituting 40% of the group revenue compared with 38% a year ago, and remained a major profit engine and growth contributor.

Dividend Increase

The group said it intends to hike its dividend payout by about 70% to €0.65 for 2026, representing an increase in the distribution ratio to 40% from at least 25%.

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Ronan Corcoran, editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Recurring EBITDA of €488 million in FY 2026 outperformed consensus of €474 million; total revenue around expectations at €1.302 billion. (goldea.capital)
  • Brazil’s PAT reform hit performance, particularly from H2 FY 2026 onward; FY 2027 seen as transition with guidance for at least €440 million recurring EBITDA amid regulatory headwinds. (goldea.capital)
  • Proposed dividend raised ~70% to €0.65 per share, increasing payout ratio to ~40%; group remains financially solid with strong cash conversion and net cash position. (trivano.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Pluxee perform in fiscal-year 2026?
Pluxee reported recurring EBITDA of €488 million for fiscal-year 2026, beating market expectations.
Why is 2027 considered a transition year for Pluxee?
Pluxee projects lower recurring EBITDA in 2027 due to Brazil's meal-voucher reform and uncertain conditions.
How much revenue did Pluxee generate in Latin America for 2026?
Pluxee's Latin America revenue reached €525 million in fiscal year 2026, constituting 40% of the group revenue.
What changes are expected in Pluxee's dividend payout for 2026?
Pluxee plans to increase its dividend payout by about 70% to €0.65, raising the distribution ratio to 40%.
What factors are affecting Pluxee’s outlook for 2027?
An extended rebase scenario in Brazil triggered by PAT reform and a generally uncertain environment are impacting Pluxee’s 2027 forecast.

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