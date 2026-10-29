GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Danske Bank Profit Exceeds Estimates in Q3 Amid High Customer Activity

Danske Bank Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance

Third-Quarter Net Profit Surpasses Expectations

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit above estimates, citing solid customer activity and strong credit quality, and narrowed its full-year profit outlook to the upper end of its previously given range.

Credit Quality and Loan Impairment

• "Credit quality remained robust in the third quarter, with low loan impairment charges below normalised levels," the bank said in a statement

Net Profit and Analyst Expectations

• Net profit for July-September rose to 6.39 billion Danish crowns ($954.46 million) from 5.52 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.94 billion expected on average by 16 analysts in a poll provided by the bank

Full-Year Profit Outlook

• The bank now expects a full-year profit of between 24 billion and 25 billion crowns up from a previous range of 23 billion to 25 billion crowns

Net Interest Income

• Net interest income for the period rose slightly to 9.61 billion crowns from 9.07 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' average forecast of 9.68 billion

Economic Environment and Outlook

Nordic Economies Remain Resilient

• The Nordic economies stayed resilient in the third quarter, and the outlook for economic activity is generally positive despite higher and fluctuating energy prices, the bank said

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.6949 Danish crowns)

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net profit of DKK 6.39 billion outpaced analyst consensus of DKK 5.94 billion, reflecting robust performance across core banking operations (danskebank.com).
  • Low loan impairment charges kept credit quality strong, supporting profitability and allowing guidance refinement (danskebank.com).
  • Full‑year net profit outlook tightened to DKK 24–25 billion, increased from DKK 23–25 billion, underscoring confidence in sustained income generation (danskebank.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Danske Bank's net profit for the third quarter?
Danske Bank reported a third-quarter net profit of 6.39 billion Danish crowns, exceeding analyst expectations.
Why did Danske Bank's profit rise in the third quarter?
The profit increase was attributed to solid customer activity and strong credit quality, with low loan impairment charges.
Has Danske Bank updated its profit outlook for the year?
Yes, the bank narrowed its full-year profit outlook to the upper end of its previous range, now expecting 24 to 25 billion Danish crowns.
How did Danske Bank's net interest income perform?
Net interest income rose slightly to 9.61 billion crowns, in line with analyst forecasts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar

OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar

Image for Volkswagen loss widens more than expected in Q3, raising restructuring stakes

Volkswagen loss widens more than expected in Q3, raising restructuring stakes

Image for Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance

Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance

Image for BBVA's Q3 net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico

BBVA's Q3 net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico

Image for France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales

France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales

Image for Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand

Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
Image for Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Image for Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes
Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes
Image for MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth
MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth
Image for Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties
Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties
Image for Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'
Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'
Image for Magnum lifts 2026 growth outlook as European summer boosts sales
Magnum lifts 2026 growth outlook as European summer boosts sales
Image for Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook
Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook
Image for TotalEnergies third-quarter profit surges on refining income
TotalEnergies third-quarter profit surges on refining income
Image for Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Image for Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Image for Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
View All Finance Posts