GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Oil & Gas Earnings

OMV Posts Record Operating Profit on Soaring Energy Prices and Refining Margins

OMV Reports Highest Quarterly Adjusted Operating Profit Since 2022

Oct 29 (Reuters) - OMV reported its highest quarterly adjusted operating profit since the end of 2022 on Thursday, driven by soaring refining indicator margins and higher oil and gas prices.

Impact of Global Events on Energy Prices

The severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began the war in February has pushed energy prices to multi-year highs, allowing trading desks to profit from the volatility.

Financial Performance Highlights

The Vienna-based company reported an adjusted operating profit of €2.12 billion ($2.42 billion), compared with a Vara consensus of €2.17 billion and a year-ago figure of €1.26 billion.

Capital Spending and Investment Initiatives

OMV nudged up its outlook for organic capital spending by €100 million, to €3.5 billion, as it ramps up investments at the Neptun Deep project in Romania.

Neptun Deep Project Overview

Neptun Deep, Romania's biggest energy project in almost two decades, is a joint venture between OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by OMV, and state-owned Romgaz. It is estimated to hold around 100 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Updated Full-Year Expectations

The company also raised its full-year expectations for oil and gas prices, now seeing the Brent crude price surpassing $95 a barrel and the average realized gas price landing at around €45 per megawatt-hour.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Tristan Veyet; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted operating profit jumped to €2.12 bn, up from €1.26 bn a year ago, narrowly missing a €2.17 bn consensus.
  • Refining indicator margins climbed sharply following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, boosting OMV’s European refining performance. (eia.gov)
  • OMV raised its organic capital expenditure target by €100 m to €3.5 bn and continues advancing the Neptun Deep project, expected to deliver first gas in 2027 with ~100 bcm recoverable. (omvpetrom.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was OMV's adjusted operating profit in the latest quarter?
OMV reported an adjusted operating profit of €2.12 billion ($2.42 billion), its highest since 2022.
What factors drove OMV's profit increase?
The profit rise was driven by soaring refining margins and higher oil and gas prices due to global disruptions.
What is OMV's new capital spending outlook for 2024?
OMV increased its organic capital spending outlook by €100 million to €3.5 billion.
What is the Neptun Deep project mentioned in the article?
Neptun Deep is Romania's largest energy project in two decades, a joint venture involving OMV Petrom and Romgaz, holding about 100 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.
How did OMV update its expectations for oil and gas prices?
OMV now expects Brent crude to surpass $95 a barrel and the average realized gas price to reach around €45 per megawatt-hour.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows

WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows

Image for Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes

Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes

Image for MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth

MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth

Image for Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Image for Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Image for Magnum lifts 2026 growth outlook as European summer boosts sales

Magnum lifts 2026 growth outlook as European summer boosts sales

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Image for Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook
Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook
Image for TotalEnergies third-quarter profit surges on refining income
TotalEnergies third-quarter profit surges on refining income
Image for Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Image for Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Image for Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Image for Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Image for Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Image for Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Image for BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
Image for France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
Image for Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
View All Finance Posts