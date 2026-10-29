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Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Technip Energies Surpasses Q3 Profit Forecast as Project Delivery Recovers

Technip Energies Q3 Financial Performance Overview

(Refiles to add dropped part of company name in paragraph 2.)

By Hugo Lhomedet and Rihab Latrache

Q3 Results and Analyst Expectations

Oct 29 (Reuters) - French engineering group Technip Energies reported third-quarter core profit above analysts' expectations on Thursday, as a recovery in its Project Delivery business offset weaker-than-expected revenue.

Profitability Outlook and Revenue Performance

Technip Energies cut its profitability outlook for its Project Delivery business in July after higher logistics and operating costs linked to the Middle East weighed on earnings.

  • Adjusted recurring core profit rose to €172.4 million ($191,71 million), above the €148 million expected, according to a company-compiled consensus
  • Its adjusted revenue of €1.94 billion fell short of analysts' expectations of €2.08 billion
Project Delivery Business Recovery
  • Project Delivery core profits rose to €100.9 million from €23.8 million in the previous quarter, while the unit's margin recovered to 7.0% from 1.7%

Management Commentary and Outlook

  • Chief Financial Officer Bruno Vibert told reporters that operations in the region had stabilised and that a "fairly significant" proportion of customers had agreed to cover additional costs incurred as a result of the disruption
  • Vibert said negotiations with customers over the recovery of disruption-related costs were progressing and would continue into 2027 for some items
  • The company said it maintained its 2026 targets

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Rihab Latrache in Gdansk; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted recurring core profit of €172.4 m beats analysts’ average estimate of ~€148 m (investors.technipenergies.com)
  • Project Delivery core profit jumped to €100.9 m from €23.8 m, delivering a unit margin of 7.0%, up from 1.7% in Q2 (in.marketscreener.com)
  • Technip Energies maintains its 2026 targets and sees stabilization in Middle East operations, with customer agreements to help recover added costs (technipenergies.gcs-web.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did revenue perform for Technip Energies in Q3?
Technip Energies' adjusted revenue in Q3 was €1.94 billion, falling short of analysts' €2.08 billion expectation.
What drove the rebound in Technip Energies' Project Delivery unit?
The Project Delivery unit rebounded due to stabilized Middle East operations and customers agreeing to cover extra costs.
Are negotiations on disruption-related costs ongoing?
Yes, negotiations with customers regarding recovery of disruption-related costs are ongoing and may continue into 2027.
Did Technip Energies maintain its 2026 targets?
The company stated that it maintained its 2026 targets.

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