GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Renault reports slight growth in third-quarter revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Renault reports slight growth in third-quarter revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Renault Posts Higher-Than-Expected 1.4% Revenue Growth in Q3 Driven by EV Sales

Renault Group Q3 Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth Surpasses Expectations

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Renault Group reported a better-than-expected 1.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as higher sales of its popular electric models to retail customers in major markets such as France helped offset lower volumes and price pressure from Chinese competitors.

Key Financial Figures

Revenue rose 1.4% at constant exchange rates to €11.6 billion ($12.95 billion), compared to an expected 0.3% decline in a company-compiled consensus of analyst forecasts.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Renault’s Q3 revenue of €11.6 billion at constant exchange rates surpassed consensus expectations of –0.3 %, marking a 1.4 % increase (ideal-investisseur.fr).
  • Growth was powered by strong retail demand for its electric models in key markets such as France, helping offset volume and pricing pressures from Chinese competitors (ideal-investisseur.fr).
  • First‑half momentum—including 9.5 % H1 revenue growth and 47.6 % surge in EV sales—set the stage for this resilient Q3 performance (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Renault's third-quarter revenue growth in 2023?
Renault reported a 1.4% rise in third-quarter revenue for 2023.
How much revenue did Renault generate in the third quarter?
Renault generated €11.6 billion ($12.95 billion) in revenue in the third quarter.
What factors contributed to Renault's revenue growth?
Higher sales of electric vehicles to retail customers in major markets like France contributed to growth.
How did Renault's results compare to analyst expectations?
Renault outperformed forecasts, as analysts had expected a 0.3% decline.
What pressures did Renault face during the quarter?
Renault faced price pressure from Chinese competitors and lower overall volumes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Amundi's Q3 net inflows shrink after loss of Indian mandate

Amundi's Q3 net inflows shrink after loss of Indian mandate

Image for AB Foods' Primark split hinges on sales recovery, sugar turnaround

AB Foods' Primark split hinges on sales recovery, sugar turnaround

Image for Morning Bid: In the AI alphabet, cash is king

Morning Bid: In the AI alphabet, cash is king

Image for SocGen reports Q3 profit rise of 24% as investment bank rebounds

SocGen reports Q3 profit rise of 24% as investment bank rebounds

Image for Sabadell's Q3 underlying net profit up 18%, supported by lending income

Sabadell's Q3 underlying net profit up 18%, supported by lending income

Image for Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says

Flexible wage deals can boost competitiveness, protect jobs, study says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for STMicro beats Q3 profit estimates, sees Q4 sales above $4 billion
STMicro beats Q3 profit estimates, sees Q4 sales above $4 billion
Image for ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss
ING unveils €1.65 billion buyback despite profit miss
Image for Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise
Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits Q3 profit forecast, but costs on the rise
Image for Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks
Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks
Image for Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom
Cash is king as investors draw new battle lines in AI spending boom
Image for Asian shares wobble as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower
Asian shares wobble as Alphabet earnings miss drags Wall St futures lower
Image for DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports
DeepSeek, Moonshot used OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra to train latest models, The Information reports
Image for Euro steady before ECB decision, dollar holds ground as Fed stands pat
Euro steady before ECB decision, dollar holds ground as Fed stands pat
Image for Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
Samsung sees AI chip shortage worsening, keeps investors in suspense on returns
Image for Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict
Oil prices fall as peace hopes offset fears of growing Middle East conflict
Image for Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say
Exclusive-Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump’s Truth Social for faster access to president’s posts, sources say
Image for EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
EU energy ministers to discuss soaring fuel prices as winter looms
View All Finance Posts