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Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings

Adidas Reports Strong Q3 Results, Raises 2023 Full-Year Profit Guidance

Adidas Q3 2023 Financial Performance Overview

Confirmed Q3 Results and Upgraded Full-Year Guidance

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas on Thursday confirmed its previously released results for the third quarter and raised its guidance for the year, citing strong sales of its running and football lines.

Unscheduled Earnings Release and Profit Surge

• In an unscheduled earnings release last week it raised its full-year profit outlook and reported a 37% increase in third-quarter operating profit, lifted by a US tariff refund and full-price sales.

Marketing Investments and Expenses

• Marketing and point-of-sale expenses were up 4% to €833 million ($929.79 million), reflecting additional brand investments around the World Cup throughout July as well as normalizing marketing spend since August.

Product Innovation and Sales Drivers

New Product Launches and Endorsements

• The company has been investing in new styles as the popularity of its Samba and Gazelle sneakers gradually fades, including the launch of its lightest‑ever racing shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, which helped Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe to crack the two‑hour marathon barrier in April.

Performance Revenues and Regional Growth

Growth by Category

• In the quarter, performance revenues were up 14% on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth in running, training, and football categories.

Regional Sales Performance

• Currency-neutral net sales grew 13% in Greater China and 12% in North America.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue rose ~9% to a record €7.25 billion, with operating profit jumping 37% to €1.008 billion, aided by full‑price sales and a €200 million U.S. tariff refund. (adidas-group.com)
  • Full‑year operating profit guidance raised from ~€2.3 billion to ~€2.5 billion, reflecting the tariff benefit and reinvestment of ~€100 million in Q4 to fuel future growth. (adidas-group.com)
  • Performance categories like running, football, and training drove growth, and Adidas is injecting €100 million back into marketing and innovation in Q4. (adidas-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Adidas report for its third quarter results?
Adidas confirmed a 37% increase in operating profit for the third quarter, citing strong sales in its running and football product lines.
Why did Adidas raise its full-year financial guidance?
Adidas raised its full-year profit outlook due to strong sales, a US tariff refund, and continued growth in key product categories.
Which products contributed to Adidas' sales growth?
The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 racing shoe, along with strong demand in running, training, and football categories, drove sales growth.
How did marketing expenses impact Adidas' results?
Marketing and point-of-sale expenses rose 4% to €833 million, reflecting investments around the World Cup and branding initiatives.
In which regions did Adidas see significant sales growth?
Adidas reported 13% currency-neutral net sales growth in Greater China and 12% in North America.

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