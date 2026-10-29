GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Finance

Magnum lifts 2026 growth outlook as European summer boosts sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings

Magnum Lifts 2026 Growth Outlook, European Summer Drives Sales Surge

Magnum Ice Cream Company Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance

2026 Organic Sales Growth Outlook Raised

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Magnum Ice Cream Company raised its 2026 organic sales growth outlook on Thursday after third-quarter sales and volumes beat estimates, helped by a longer European summer.     The owner of Ben & Jerry's and Cornetto brands now sees its full-year organic sales growth at around 5.5% compared with its previous view of between 3% and 5%.

Quarterly Revenue and Volume Growth Exceed Expectations

Revenue Performance

Quarterly revenue came in at €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion), growing organically by 9.6%, well above a company-provided consensus estimate of 4.6%.

Impact of Extended European Summer

Magnum said that "extended" summer in Europe aided growth by about 2-3% in the quarter.

Organic Volume Growth

Organic volume growth stood at 7.3%, compared with an estimate for 2.8% growth. 

Margin Guidance and Productivity Initiatives

2026 Margin Guidance Confirmed

The company confirmed its 2026 margin guidance, expecting productivity savings and operating leverage to offset higher costs driven by oil and energy prices.

CEO Statement on Productivity Programme

Offsetting Inflationary Pressures

"Our productivity programme remains firmly on track, helping offset inflationary cost pressures and creating capacity to reinvest behind our brands," CEO Peter ter Kulve said in statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Mirko Miorelli in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales growth outlook upgraded to ~5.5% for 2026, boosted by strong Q3 performance over consensus 4.6% estimate and extended European summer benefit (~2–3%)
  • Q3 revenue €2.5 billion (+9.6% organically) and volume growth 7.3% significantly outpaced previous estimates—productivity programme remains on track to offset cost pressures
  • Magnum reaffirmed full‑year margin guidance, citing productivity savings and operating leverage to counter oil and energy cost inflation

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Magnum's updated 2026 sales growth outlook?
Magnum now expects its full-year organic sales growth to be around 5.5%, up from the previous estimate of 3% to 5%.
How did the extended European summer impact Magnum's sales?
The longer European summer contributed an estimated 2-3% to Magnum's quarterly sales growth.
What were Magnum's Q3 2024 organic revenue and volume growth figures?
Magnum reported €2.5 billion in revenue, with organic growth of 9.6% and organic volume growth at 7.3%.
How is Magnum addressing rising costs such as oil and energy prices?
Magnum is relying on productivity savings and operating leverage to offset higher oil and energy costs.
Which brands are owned by Magnum Ice Cream Company?
Magnum Ice Cream Company owns Ben & Jerry's and Cornetto brands.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes

Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes

Image for MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook after quarterly sales beat

MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook after quarterly sales beat

Image for Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Image for Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Image for Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook

Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook

Image for TotalEnergies third-quarter profit up 127%

TotalEnergies third-quarter profit up 127%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
Image for Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Image for Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Image for Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Image for Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Image for Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Image for OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar
OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar
Image for Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Image for Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Image for BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
Image for France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
Image for Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
View All Finance Posts