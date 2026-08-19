Rhine River’s Record Low Water Levels Disrupt Shipping, Impact German Economy

Current Situation and Economic Implications

Recent Changes in Water Levels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine River, one of Europe's busiest shipping arteries, have slightly risen this week, official data showed on Wednesday, but remain near record lows, hampering transport and production.

Kaub Gauge Readings

• The water level gauge at the chokepoint of Kaub near the city of Koblenz rose to 14 cm (5.5 inches) on Wednesday morning, inland navigation agency WSV data showed, after 5 cm earlier this week.

Measurement Significance

• The river is about one metre deeper than the gauge, which has been traditionally used as an indicator to measure local levels.

Impact on Industry and Economy

Production and Transport Effects

• As a rule of thumb, if the Kaub gauge falls below 78 cm for 30 straight days, as was the case in 2022 and 2018, German industrial production falls by 1%, according to economic institute IfW.

Economic Outlook

• However, economists with BVR, Germany's association of cooperative banks, said on Tuesday that the Rhine's low water levels and heatwaves are only temporarily holding back the country's economic recovery, raising their 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1% from 0.5%.

Industry Warnings

• Chemical producers, utilities, steelmakers and agricultural traders have warned of higher transport costs and lower production.

Forecasts and Future Prospects

• It could take weeks for water levels to rise to a level normal for this time of year, according to forecasts published by WSV, after a months-long drought in many parts of Germany.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal, additional reporting by René WagnerEditing by Ludwig Burger)