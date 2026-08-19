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Finance

UK's Pinewood Technologies​ to go private in $739 million Ridgeview deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Pinewood Technologies Agrees to $739M Takeover by Ridgeview

Details of the Ridgeview Takeover Deal

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pinewood Technologies​ has agreed to U.S. private equity firm Ridgeview's £545 million ($738.86 million) takeover offer, the British company said on Wednesday, adding to a string of take-private deals for UK-listed firms.

Key Terms of the Agreement

Here are some details:

Shareholder Offer and Premium

• Under the terms of the deal, Pinewood shareholders will receive £4.48 per share in cash, representing a 43% premium to the company's closing share price on July 23, the day before the proposal was tabled.

Private Equity Interest in UK Firms

• U.S. private equity firms continue to target UK-listed companies, attracted by lower valuations and opportunities to fund long-term growth away from the scrutiny of public markets.

Strategic Rationale and Future Plans

• San Francisco-based Ridgeview said private ownership would give Pinewood greater flexibility to invest in data and AI-driven innovation, while supporting its expansion in North America and other markets.

Market Reaction

• Shares of the UK company, which have gained about 22% so far this year, were trading up 3.6% at 442.5 pence as of 0828 GMT.

Background and Previous Bids

Earlier Apax Partners Bid

• In January, Pinewood said it was set to agree to a £575.5 million deal with Apax Partners if a firm offer was tabled, before the private equity firm withdrew its bid citing challenging market conditions.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed £4.48 per share cash offer values Pinewood at ~£545 million and comes with strong board support and ~48 % of shareholders backing via letters of intent (investegate.co.uk).
  • Eligible shareholders may opt for a rollover into a Cayman‑based vehicle, giving additional flexibility besides the cash option (investegate.co.uk).
  • Ridgeview aims to deliver long‑term growth by taking Pinewood private, enabling greater investment in AI/data innovation and expansion, particularly in North America (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Ridgeview takeover deal for Pinewood Technologies?
Ridgeview's takeover offer for Pinewood Technologies is valued at £545 million ($738.86 million).
What premium are Pinewood shareholders receiving in the deal?
Pinewood shareholders will receive £4.48 per share in cash, representing a 43% premium to the closing share price on July 23.
Why are U.S. private equity firms targeting UK-listed companies?
U.S. private equity firms are attracted by lower valuations and opportunities to fund long-term growth away from public market scrutiny.
What benefits does Ridgeview see in Pinewood Technologies going private?
Ridgeview believes private ownership will provide Pinewood greater flexibility to invest in data and AI-driven innovation and expand in North America and other markets.
What happened to Pinewood's previously proposed deal with Apax Partners?
Pinewood considered a £575.5 million deal with Apax Partners, but Apax withdrew due to challenging market conditions.

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