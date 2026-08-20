Fortescue Hopes for Swift Restoration of Normal China Trade Conditions

Fortescue's Outlook on China Trade Relations

Current Market Situation

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, said on Thursday it hoped to see a return to normal market conditions for its China trade as soon as possible.

Negotiations with China Mineral Resources Group

"We continue to engage with China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) through respectful, patient and good faith negotiations," Head of Energy Agustin Pichot said on an earnings call.

Importance of Fair Market Practices

Pichot added that "fair" market practices were in the best interests of China, Australia, steel customers and the iron ore industry as a whole.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)