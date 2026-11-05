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EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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EU Top Court Demands New Ruling on €3.4 Billion Dutch Aid for KLM Airlines

EU Court Ruling and Implications for State Aid to Airlines

By Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta

Background: Dutch State Aid to KLM

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday ordered a tribunal to reassess its decision to block €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) in Dutch state aid to Air France-KLM's pandemic-hit Dutch unit in 2020.

Previous Court Decisions and Ryanair's Challenges

The General Court had in 2021 and 2024 backed challenges against the aid from rival Ryanair, prompting the European Commission to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Impact on Ryanair and Other Airlines

Thursday's ruling is a setback for Ryanair, which launched more than a dozen challenges against its rivals after EU governments pumped billions of euros into their flag carriers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"The Court sets aside the General Court's judgment by which the Commission's approval of €3.4 billion in State aid granted by the Netherlands to KLM had been annulled," the CJEU said.

Legal Analysis and Next Steps

Judges dismissed Ryanair's lawsuit in part and told the General Court to examine several legal aspects which it had not examined previously.

They also criticised the tribunal for legal errors in its judgment.

Related Case: German Aid to Condor

In another separate case, the CJEU threw out Ryanair's appeal against €321 million in German aid granted in 2021 to COVID-hit German charter airline Condor, overturning the lower tribunal's backing for the Irish airline's challenge.

Case References

The cases are C-266/24 P Commission v Ryanair (Covid 19 State Aid KLM), C-269/24 P Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij v Ryanair (Covid 19 State Aid KLM), C-289/24 P Société Air France et Air France-KLM v Ryanair (Covid 19 State Aid KLM), and C-505/24 P Condor Flugdienst v Ryanair.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • The Court of Justice of the EU has set aside the General Court’s judgments that annulled Dutch state aid to KLM, instructing a fresh examination of legal issues it previously overlooked (curia.europa.eu).
  • The annulled aid package, amounting to €3.4 billion, was initially approved in 2020 to provide KLM with pandemic-related liquidity; the General Court had twice found deficiencies in the Commission’s reasoning regarding the real beneficiaries within the Air France‑KLM group (curia.europa.eu).
  • In a separate ruling, the CJEU dismissed Ryanair’s appeal against €321 million in German state aid to Condor, overturning the General Court’s previous support for Ryanair and delivering another blow to its challenge against pandemic-era airline subsidies (infocuria.curia.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU's top court order a reassessment of KLM's state aid?
The court found legal errors in the tribunal's previous decision and ordered a review of several unexamined legal aspects related to the €3.4 billion Dutch state aid to KLM.
Who challenged the state aid given to KLM?
Ryanair challenged the state aid to KLM, bringing multiple cases against what it viewed as unfair government support to rival airlines.
What was the European Commission's role in the KLM aid case?
The European Commission approved the aid, but appealed to the Court of Justice after the General Court annulled its decision.
What was the outcome for Ryanair in the Condor aid case?
The CJEU dismissed Ryanair's appeal and upheld German state aid of €321 million to Condor airline.
How much state aid was granted to KLM’s Dutch unit?
A total of €3.4 billion in Dutch government support was provided to KLM during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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