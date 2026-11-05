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India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Adani Ports to Acquire Europe’s Evos for $2.88 Billion in Expansion Drive

Adani Ports Expands Global Presence with Evos Acquisition

Acquisition Details and Strategic Rationale

BENGALURU, Nov 5 - India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Thursday it would acquire Netherlands-based liquid storage operator Evos B.V. for an enterprise value of €2.56 billion ($2.88 billion).

The acquisition will give India's largest private port operator a sizeable European foothold as it seeks to build a globally diversified integrated transport platform.

Portfolio Diversification and Industry Impact

The deal will help Adani Ports scale and diversify its liquids portfolio and gain exposure to the long-term shift toward new-age fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels, the firm said in a statement.

Market Reaction and Financial Structure

Adani Ports shares fell sharply after the announcement and closed 1.3% lower at 1,884.6 rupees.

The company will fund the deal, which has an equity value of €1.18 billion, via debt, and it is subject to regulatory and other approvals.

Evos: A Leading European Liquid Storage Operator

Evos is Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator with eight strategically located port-based terminals across the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta, Adani said. The Dutch firm's terminals are positioned in Europe’s most important energy and industrial hubs, it added. 

Adani Ports’ International Expansion Strategy

Adani Ports has been expanding its international footprint and transshipment capabilities, including at Vizhinjam in southern India and Colombo in Sri Lanka, as it seeks to capture a larger share of global container traffic.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Abinaya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition gives Adani Ports a sizeable foothold in Europe’s liquid storage sector, adding eight terminals across key ports in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta — with combined capacity of around 6.3–6.4 million m³ (epca.eu).
  • The deal supports the firm’s strategy to diversify into new-age fuels — including sustainable aviation fuel, biofuels, e‑methanol and bio‑ethanol — aligning with industry’s energy-transition trends (economictimes.indiatimes.com).
  • Adani Ports will fund the €1.18 billion equity portion through debt financing; the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals. Shares fell approximately 1.3% to close at ₹1,884.6 following the news (economictimes.indiatimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Adani Ports' acquisition of Evos?
Adani Ports is acquiring Evos B.V. for an enterprise value of €2.56 billion ($2.88 billion).
Why is Adani Ports acquiring Evos?
The acquisition aims to diversify Adani Ports' liquids portfolio, strengthen its European presence, and gain exposure to newer fuels like sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels.
How will Adani Ports fund the Evos acquisition?
The company will fund the deal via debt, with an equity value of €1.18 billion, subject to regulatory and other approvals.
What is Evos B.V. known for?
Evos is Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, with eight terminals across the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Malta.
How did Adani Ports shares react to the acquisition news?
Adani Ports shares fell 1.3% to 1,884.6 rupees following the announcement.

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