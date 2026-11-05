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Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Germany to Acquire 50% Stake in Tank Maker KNDS from Owner Families

German Government's Acquisition Deal with KNDS Owner Families

By Holger Hansen and Alexander Hübner

Overview of the Acquisition

BERLIN/MUNICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The German government reached a deal with KNDS owner families on acquiring a 50% stake in the Franco-German tank maker, a government document showed on Thursday.

Transaction Details and Future Plans

Germany aims to acquire the family owners' shares in KNDS via an M&A transaction and then gradually reduce its stake to 40% along with France, according to the document prepared by the German finance ministry for the parliament's budget committee.

Reactions from Stakeholders

The owner families declined to comment.

Media Coverage

Business daily Handelsblatt first reported the news.

Background and Context

Previous Negotiations

A person close to the matter told Reuters in October that Berlin was in talks to acquire a 50% stake in the defence group from its owner families, after conditions for an initial public offering deteriorated this year.

Current Ownership Structure

The company's family owners and the French state currently each hold 50% in KNDS.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Alexander Huebner, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany agreed to buy the families’ entire 50 % holding in KNDS, aiming to match France’s stake and safeguard strategic control (handelsblatt.com).
  • The share purchase is scheduled to be signed in November 2026 and executed in December 2026, per a government document submitted to the budget committee (handelsblatt.com).
  • The original IPO plan was abandoned due to difficult market conditions; instead, Germany plans to gradually reduce its stake to 40 % alongside France, with a potential future IPO under better market conditions (handelsblatt.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is Germany acquiring in KNDS?
Germany plans to acquire a 50% stake in KNDS from the company's owner families.
How will the KNDS ownership structure change?
After the acquisition, Germany and France will each hold 50%, with plans to reduce to 40% each over time.
Why did Germany pursue this acquisition instead of an IPO?
The acquisition was pursued after deteriorating conditions for an initial public offering.
Who currently owns KNDS?
KNDS is currently owned 50% by its family owners and 50% by the French state.
What is the next step after Germany acquires the shares?
Germany plans to gradually reduce its stake to 40% in alignment with France.

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