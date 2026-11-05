GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BT's shares at eight-year highs after record fibre take-up underpins earnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BT's shares at eight-year highs after record fibre take-up underpins earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BT Shares Reach Eight-Year Highs Driven by Record Fibre Broadband Take-Up

BT Group’s Financial Performance and Market Impact

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's BT Group hit an eight-year high on Thursday after record demand for fibre broadband helped deliver better-than-expected second-quarter results and kept it on track to generate £2 billion ($2.7 billion) of free cash flow this year.

Second-Quarter Financial Highlights

• BT reported second-quarter revenue of £4.428 billion, up 2%, and adjusted core earnings of £2.084 billion, up 3%, both slightly above expectations

• Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of £4.314 billion and core earnings of £2.022 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus

• BT shares, already up 22% since the start of the year, rose 5% in early deals

• The broadband and mobile company said it remained on track to deliver around £2 billion in free cash flow this year and around £3 billion by the end of the decade

Openreach Network Performance

• Its Openreach network saw record demand for full-fibre broadband, with more than 10 million homes and businesses connected by last month and take-up reaching 41%

• CEO Allison Kirkby said strong demand meant BT was prioritising connecting customers, pushing its target of reaching 25 million premises with full fibre to March

• Openreach lost 175,000 broadband lines in the second quarter and expects losses of around 800,000 this year, as some customers switched to alternative fibre networks

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Moves

• Rival Virgin Media O2's decision on Tuesday to scale back its own fibre ambitions could ease competitive pressure on Openreach

• Kirkby declined to comment on Virgin Media O2's reported talks to use Openreach's network, but said: "A lot of people, now that we've built 75% of the country, would obviously be looking at buying rather than building in certain areas."

• Last month BT agreed to buy smaller rival TalkTalk after it went into administration in a deal backed by the government

• BT increased its interim dividend by 2% to 2.5 pence a share

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • BT Group’s Q2 revenue (£4.428 bn) and adjusted core earnings (£2.084 bn) beat analyst consensus (tradingview.com).
  • Openreach delivered record full‑fibre uptake: over 10 million premises connected and 41% take‑up, boosting broadband ARPU and customer satisfaction (tradingview.com).
  • Virgin Media O2’s retreat from fibre expansion may ease competitive pressure on BT, with VMO2 pausing fibre upgrades and exploring use of Openreach’s network (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BT shares reach an eight-year high?
BT shares surged due to record demand for fibre broadband and better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
What were BT's Q2 revenue and earnings figures?
BT reported Q2 revenue of £4.428 billion and adjusted core earnings of £2.084 billion, both slightly above analyst expectations.
How many homes and businesses are connected to BT's full-fibre network?
Over 10 million homes and businesses were connected to BT's full-fibre broadband as of last month, representing a 41% take-up rate.
What are BT's free cash flow targets for this year?
BT aims to deliver around £2 billion in free cash flow this year and around £3 billion by the end of the decade.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to take over 50% stake, Handelsblatt reports

Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to take over 50% stake, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Unilever to sell Myanmar joint venture stake, deal expected to close in 2027

Unilever to sell Myanmar joint venture stake, deal expected to close in 2027

Image for Housebuilding slump drags down UK construction activity, PMI shows

Housebuilding slump drags down UK construction activity, PMI shows

Image for UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows

UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows

Image for Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter

Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter

Image for German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%

German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Image for Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Image for Skanska wary of newcomers as AI data centre boom gathers pace
Skanska wary of newcomers as AI data centre boom gathers pace
Image for DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs
DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs
Image for EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM
EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM
Image for India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion
India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion
Image for UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher
UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher
Image for Europe's STOXX 600 hovers near all-time high; tech lags
Europe's STOXX 600 hovers near all-time high; tech lags
Image for UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast
UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast
Image for UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president
UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president
Image for High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
View All Finance Posts