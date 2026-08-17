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A Palestinian American's journey to his West Bank home under settler siege

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Palestinian American Returns to West Bank Home Amid Settler Siege in Qusra

By Pesha Magid

Return to Qusra: A Personal Journey and Ongoing Siege

Loui Ridi Watches the Siege from Afar

QUSRA, West Bank, Aug 17 (Reuters) - He watched from thousands of miles away on a security camera feed as militant Israeli settlers encircled his West Bank house, fearing he could lose his home forever amid increasing Israeli seizures of Palestinian property in the occupied territory.

Loui Ridi, a Palestinian American living in Toledo, Ohio, owns one of three homes that have been under Israeli settler siege for nearly a week in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra, a case that has drawn U.S. condemnation.

The Decision to Return

After watching anxiously from the U.S. for seven sleepless nights, the 46-year-old, who grew up in Qusra before emigrating, decided to board a flight from Detroit for the Middle East and try to visit his home on Monday.

"I can't let the settlers steal my house while I was watching," he told Reuters upon arrival at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Journey Back to Qusra

Reuters documented Ridi's journey from the Detroit airport to his home on the outskirts of Qusra, a tiny village in an area of the West Bank that has seen frequent settler attacks and land seizures.

As Ridi travelled up a windy, rocky road to his house, perched on a hilltop, several settlers could be seen milling about in the distance and Israeli military troops patrolled the area.

Accompanied by several journalists, Ridi waited 100 metres (yards) from his home's entrance for around half an hour before a military vehicle escorted the group through his large concrete gate.

Family Roots and the Home's Significance

Ridi began construction on the house three years ago on land owned by his grandparents and farmed by his family for generations. He said he wanted his daughters to have a home in Qusra so they could connect to their roots.

He entered the house around 7 p.m., the sunset casting a purple glow on the horizon. Ridi went to the roof and raised an American flag.

Legal Status and Ongoing Struggle

Ridi said that his house is in an area that Israeli-Palestinian peace accords in the 1990s put under Palestinian Authority control.

"The settlers shouldn't be here," he said.

Ridi's brother, Qusay, and a nephew have been staying in the house to protect it without running water and electricity after settlers cut it off, according to townspeople.

Settler Violence and International Response

Settlers Emboldened by Israeli Government Policies

SETTLERS EMBOLDENED BY ISRAELI GOVERNMENT POLICIES

Violence by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank has been on the rise, some emboldened by the government of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has spearheaded a massive settlement expansion in the territory.

International Law and Humanitarian Concerns

U.N. bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law regarding military occupations. Israel rejects this, viewing the area as disputed rather than occupied.

The U.N. has said that some 15 Palestinians, including two children and the two people in Ridi's house, have been trapped by settlers inside homes in Qusra without running water and electricity.

Military Presence and Ongoing Tensions

The Israeli military said it has deployed forces in the area to try to rein in the settlers and maintain security for residents.

But more than a week after the siege began, settlers were still outside, and the families were still afraid to leave their homes.

Ridi's Hopes for the Future

Asked what he would do now at his house, Ridi said he wanted "to sit with my brother, catch up and see how they're doing."

(Reporting by Pesha Magid; editing by Rami Ayyub and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Loui Ridi, a 46‑year‑old Palestinian American, traveled from Toledo to Qusra to defend a home he began building on his family’s land after settler encirclement lasted nearly a week
  • The siege is part of a broader spike in Israeli settler attacks across the West Bank, with Qusra seeing some of the worst incidents this year
  • U.S. officials sharply rebuked the violence, highlighting international concern as settler attacks and property seizures intensify

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Loui Ridi's home in Qusra under siege?
Loui Ridi's house was encircled by militant Israeli settlers as part of increasing Israeli seizures of Palestinian property in the occupied West Bank.
How did Loui Ridi monitor his home from the United States?
He watched his property via a security camera feed while living in Toledo, Ohio.
What actions did the Israeli military take during the siege?
The Israeli military deployed forces in the area to try to rein in settlers and maintain security for residents.
How did settlers impact the living conditions in Ridi's house?
Settlers cut off water and electricity, leaving those in the house without basic utilities.
What led Loui Ridi to travel back to Qusra?
After watching from the U.S. for days and fearing for his home, he decided to travel back to defend his property in person.

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