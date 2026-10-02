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Finance

UK regulator says Nexfibre-Netomnia deal could hurt competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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UK CMA Flags Nexfibre’s Netomnia Acquisition Over Competition Concerns

Overview of Nexfibre’s Netomnia Acquisition and CMA’s Provisional Findings

Background of the Acquisition

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it had provisionally found that Nexfibre's acquisition of fibre broadband operator Netomnia could substantially reduce competition in the wholesale supply of fixed broadband services.

Nexfibre, a joint venture backed by Liberty Global, Telefonica and InfraVia, agreed to buy the owner of Netomnia, the country's second-largest "altnet" fibre network, for £2 billion ($2.7 billion) in February.

Concerns Raised by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Nexfibre’s Response to CMA’s Findings

Nexfibre said the Competition and Markets Authority's findings did not reflect the reality of Britain’s fibre market.

"It fails to prioritise the fibre investment the country needs, and the creation of a scaled, sustainable challenger to Openreach," the company said in a statement.

Next Steps in the CMA Review Process

The buyers now have an opportunity to submit remedies to answer the CMA' concerns by October 16 before the regulator takes a final decision.

Implications for the UK Fibre Market

Expansion of Nexfibre’s Network

The deal will add more than 3.4 million fibre premises and over 500,000 customers to the partners' British footprint, which will reach 8 million premises with full fibre by the end of 2027, challenging BT's national Openreach network.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA has referred the transaction to a Phase 2 in‑depth probe with a statutory deadline of December 15, 2026 (gov.uk).
  • The deal, via the nexfibre JV (Liberty Global, Telefónica, InfraVia), would combine Netomnia’s 3.4 million‑premises footprint with nexfibre’s existing build and Virgin Media O2 upgrades, aiming to reach 8 million full‑fibre premises by end‑2027 – positioning it as a major challenger to BT Openreach (sec.gov).
  • Supporters say it unlocks up to £3.5 billion in UK fibre investment and enhances wholesale scale, while critics argue it risks consolidating the alt‑net sector and reducing competition (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Netomnia?
Nexfibre, a joint venture backed by Liberty Global, Telefonica, and InfraVia, is acquiring Netomnia.
Why is the Nexfibre-Netomnia deal under scrutiny?
Britain's competition watchdog provisionally found that the deal could substantially reduce competition in the wholesale fixed broadband market.
What is the value of the Nexfibre-Netomnia deal?
The acquisition is valued at £2 billion ($2.7 billion).
How could this deal affect the fibre broadband market?
If approved, the deal would add more than 3.4 million fibre premises and over 500,000 customers, expanding Nexfibre's UK footprint and challenging Openreach.
What happens next in the approval process?
The buyers can submit remedies to the CMA's concerns by October 16 before the regulator makes a final decision.

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