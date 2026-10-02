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Airbus deliveries top 70 aircraft in September, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus deliveries top 70 aircraft in September, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Airbus Delivers Over 70 Aircraft in September Amid Push to Clear Delays

September Aircraft Deliveries and Industry Response

Delivery Figures for September

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries reached slightly over 70 aircraft in September after a last-minute sprint to narrow previous delays, industry sources said.

Airbus Official Response

Airbus declined comment on the provisional delivery total ahead of a monthly industrial bulletin due on October 8. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • September deliveries exceeded 70 aircraft, driven by a late-month surge amid earlier delays (airbus.com)
  • Airbus remains on track with 475 deliveries through August (9% increase year‑over‑year), but must accelerate in Q4 to meet its ~870 target (marketscreener.com)
  • A quality issue with A321neo fuselage parts has contributed to delivery delays; Airbus confidence remains high in meeting full-year goals (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Airbus deliver in September?
Airbus delivered slightly over 70 aircraft in September, according to industry sources.
Why did Airbus accelerate deliveries in September?
Airbus made a last-minute effort to narrow previous delivery delays, resulting in a higher number of aircraft delivered.
When will the official delivery figures be released?
The official Airbus monthly industrial bulletin with final delivery numbers is due on October 8.
Did Airbus comment on the September delivery figures?
Airbus declined to comment on the provisional delivery total ahead of the official release.

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