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At a Gaza zoo, war takes its toll on the animals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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At a Gaza zoo, war takes its toll on the animals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Conflict Ravages Gaza Zoo: Animals Struggle Amid Ongoing War

The Plight of Gaza's Zoo Animals During Wartime

By Mahmoud Issa and Nidal al-Mughrabi

Scenes of Suffering: A Visit to the Nuseirat Zoo

GAZA/CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - As children walked into the zoo near Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, they found a lion barely looking back at them through the bars of its cage and chimpanzees sitting listlessly in their enclosure.

Many of the animals were malnourished, weakened by shortages of food, medicine and vaccines. But they were still alive, largely thanks to the efforts of zoo owner Mahmoud Gomaa.

Forced Relocation Amid Conflict

He originally ran the attraction in the southern city of Rafah, but said he had to flee when Israeli troops attacked and occupied part of the area in 2024.

As the conflict raged, he moved the surviving animals from town to town before finding a place in Nuseirat in central Gaza earlier this year.

There, he reopened the zoo, hoping to give traumatised youngsters something to enjoy after nearly three years of destruction.

Challenges Facing Gaza's Zoo Owners

Zoo Keeper Returned to Find Animal Bones

"In the beginning of the war people were looking for a way to survive ... and I was looking for a way to save the animals more than saving myself," Gomaa told Reuters.

There were a number of zoos in Gaza before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted, displaying exotic and wild animals including lions and eagles, municipal records show.

Struggles to Feed and Care for Animals

Anyone trying to keep one open now faces enormous challenges, vets and animal experts said, not least in getting food in a territory struggling to feed its human population.

"Owners are currently feeding them frozen meat," veterinarian Nidal Fadel said. "This is a catastrophe and a wrong nutritional plan because in nature they eat fresh prey."

The animals themselves are bearing the brunt of the war — sometimes directly.

When Gomaa fled Rafah, he said he had to leave behind three lions, several crocodiles and some African ostriches.

A few months later, Gomaa returned and only found the bones of the crocodiles and the ostriches. Those three lions, which he had locked in their cages, had disappeared.

Psychological Impact of War on Animals

There is also the trauma caused by the sound and sight of the conflict raging around them.

"Lions can detect sounds and disturbances that humans may not notice," said Amir Khalil, a veterinarian who has led several trips to Gaza by the animal welfare organisation Four Paws and rescued other zoos' animals.

"Bombing and constant conflict create enormous stress and fear for them," he added.

Hope and Resilience Amid Destruction

In Nuseirat, the surviving lion barely looked up at the visitors. But the children had better luck with some of the other animals, letting parrots ride on their shoulders and petting smaller monkeys.

It was a rare chance to relax in an enclave still facing regular airstrikes, despite a fragile ceasefire. Israel's military, which says its attacks are aimed at militant targets, did not immediately respond to questions about the conflict's impact on civilian facilities like zoos and their animals.

The Importance of the Zoo for Gaza's Children

"Today there is no avenue for children to play," said visitor Karam Al-Mazin, 42.

"There is nothing except rubble, stones and tents, so children today are bored and are in a difficult situation."

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Mahmoud Issa in Gaza, Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Animals in Gaza zoos suffer severe malnourishment due to shortages of food, medicine and vaccines, worsened by war and blockade
  • Caretaker Mahmoud Gomaa relocated surviving wildlife to Nuseirat earlier in 2026 to reopen the zoo and provide a semblance of normalcy for children
  • International groups like Four Paws have previously conducted rescue missions, evacuating animals from Gaza zoos since 2014

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the war in Gaza affected zoo animals?
The war has led to severe malnutrition, trauma, and shortages of food and medicine for animals, with some dying or disappearing due to the conflict.
What challenges do Gaza zoo owners face during the conflict?
Zoo owners struggle with feeding animals, lack of medicine and vaccines, and direct threats from ongoing military operations.
How are surviving animals being cared for in Gaza’s zoos?
Zoo owners and vets use limited resources, sometimes feeding animals frozen meat and relocating them to safer areas when possible.
What is the condition of the renovated Gaza zoo near Nuseirat?
The zoo houses malnourished, stressed animals but provides a rare place for local children to experience some joy amid ongoing instability.
What impact does the conflict have on children visiting Gaza’s zoo?
Children face a lack of safe recreation and enjoy rare moments of relaxation at the zoo despite the war’s trauma and destruction.

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