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Oil edges up on uncertainty over exports through Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil edges up on uncertainty over exports through Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Middle East

Oil Prices Continue Upward Trend on Hormuz Export Uncertainty and US-Iran Tensions

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments Impacting Oil Prices

Oil Price Movements and Investor Sentiment

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices ticked higher in early trade on Wednesday, climbing for a fourth straight day on supply uncertainty as investors weighed conflicting messages from Tehran and Washington on whether the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships. 

Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.29%, to $91.28 by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 37 cents to $85.31 a barrel. 

Both contracts closed on Tuesday at their highest since July 24 as hopes of peace between the U.S. and Iran faded.

Strait of Hormuz: Conflicting Statements and Regional Tensions

US and Iranian Government Positions

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday no talks were taking place with Iran and insisted the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran's assertion that the critical waterway remained shut to shipping.

Military Posture and Ceasefire Developments

A temporary ceasefire agreement expired on Monday and a senior Iranian official told Reuters that his country was moving to a "fully offensive" military posture due to the diplomatic stalemate, though there were no reports of fresh strikes by either side on Tuesday.

Alternative Export Routes and Shipping Adjustments

Iraq's Export Mechanisms

To avoid the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq's cabinet approved mechanisms for exporting Iraqi crude through specialized international and local companies and via multiple export outlets, the government said on Tuesday.

The contracts under the new mechanism will run for three months starting September 1, according to a statement issued after the cabinet meeting.

Chinese Shipping Companies' Response

Meanwhile, two Chinese shipping giants have stopped sending oil tankers through Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb strait amid the conflict in the Middle East and are instead collecting oil cargoes outside the Gulf, according to three industry executives, tanker trackers and a ship broker.

US Oil Inventory Data and Market Expectations

API and EIA Reports

In the U.S., crude oil and distillate inventories fell, while gasoline stocks rose last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. [API/S]

Official inventory numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), with analysts polled by Reuters expecting crude stocks fell by about 600,000 barrels in the week ended August 14.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Mixed messages from Iran and the U.S. about the Strait of Hormuz are fueling oil market uncertainty.
  • Iraq is implementing alternative export mechanisms ahead of a September 1 start to bypass Hormuz.
  • Chinese shipping firms are avoiding chokepoints like Hormuz and Bab al‑Mandeb amid escalating regional tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising this week?
Oil prices are climbing due to uncertainty over supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz amid conflicting US and Iran messages.
What is causing uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz?
Contradictory claims from the US and Iran over whether the Strait is open to shipping are fueling uncertainty for global oil exports.
How are shipping routes being affected by the Middle East conflict?
Some shipping companies have stopped sending tankers through Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb, opting to collect oil outside the Gulf region.
What steps is Iraq taking to export oil amid the uncertainty?
Iraq approved new mechanisms to export crude via specialized companies and multiple outlets, bypassing the affected straits.
What do analysts expect from US crude inventories?
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect US crude stocks to decrease by about 600,000 barrels for the week ending August 14.

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