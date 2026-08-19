FTSE 100 Falls as Inflation Rises, Smith+Nephew CFO Departure Hits Shares

Market Overview and Key Financial Events

Aug 19 (Reuters) - London shares edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed an in-line inflation report, while Smith+Nephew fell after announcing the departure of its finance chief.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 10,711.52 points by 0926 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.3% to 24,483.70 points.

Inflation and Economic Indicators

• British inflation rose to 2.9% in July, its highest level since March from a 15-month low of 2.6% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics, reflecting a jump in regulator Ofgem's household energy price cap.

Bank of England Rate Expectations

• The data, coming a day after a softer labour market report, raised market bets that the Bank of England will keep rates on hold in September to 82%, from about 75% a day earlier.

Corporate News and Stock Movements

Smith+Nephew CFO Departure

• Smith+Nephew fell 3.38% after it said its finance chief John Rogers would step down at the end of September to take up an external position in the U.S., ending his roughly two-and-a-half-year tenure with the medical products company — a departure that comes just weeks after it cut annual revenue growth forecast.

Oil Prices and Energy Sector

• Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day as investors weighed conflicting messages from Tehran and Washington on whether the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships. Oil majors Shell and BP rose 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively. [O/R]

Global Bond Yields

• Global bond yields hovered near their highest for decades, as fears over swelling sovereign debt pushed borrowing costs higher and rattled stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

Other Notable Movers

Competition Regulator Investigations

• Britain's competition regulator is investigating whether Trainline, Virgin Atlantic and RED Driving School were transparent in disclosing total pricing when customers made bookings. Trainline shares fell 15.4%.

Mid-Cap Stocks Performance

Ithaca Energy Dividend Forecast

• Among mid-cap stocks, oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy gained 15.8% after raising 2026 dividend forecast.

IG Group Target Price Cut

• IG Group dropped 2.7% after brokerage UBS cut target price to 1,700 pence from 2,200 pence.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)