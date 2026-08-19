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Dollar drifts near multi-month lows as Treasury yields ease; Fed minutes awaited - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar drifts near multi-month lows as Treasury yields ease; Fed minutes awaited

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Dollar Lingers Near Multi-Month Lows as Treasury Yields Drop, Markets Watch Fed

Market Overview and Currency Movements

By Jiaxing Li

Dollar Performance and Treasury Yields

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar drifted near multi-month lows against major peers on Wednesday as Treasury yields eased from recent highs, with investors awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for clues on the path of interest rates.

Euro, Sterling, and Yen Trends

The euro inched higher to $1.1577, remaining close to the two-month high touched earlier this week.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3533, holding near a three-month high ahead of British inflation data due later on Wednesday, which is widely expected to show persistent price pressure.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.56 per dollar, having given back much of its intervention gains, but it is still well off a multi-decade low of about 164.

Dollar Index and Treasury Market Movements

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was down marginally at 99.65.

A selloff in U.S. Treasuries appeared to have paused amid a week light on economic data or other obvious catalysts. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note extended declines and was last at 4.702%, while that on the 30-year bond fell to 5.282%.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Data

Fed Meeting Minutes and Rate Expectations

Market participants now turn to the Federal Reserve's release of minutes from the most recent meeting of its monetary policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee later in the day, looking for clues as to policymakers' views on interest rates.

Data released in the past few weeks have pointed to a softer U.S. economy, including unexpected job losses in July and mild inflation readings, leading investors to scale back rate-hike bets.

Expert Commentary

"If the Fed does not follow through with the rate hikes that are being discounted, the upside for bond yields should be very limited here," Harvinder Kalirai, chief global fixed income and currency strategist at Alpine Macro, said in a client webcast.

"The labour market and inflation surprise are rolling over and usually that coincides with a narrowing in the dollar's yield advantage, and that feeds through into a softer dollar."

Geopolitical Factors and Other Currencies

Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices

Meanwhile, a stalemate in the Middle East lifted oil prices to near three-week highs, keeping inflation risk alive. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there were no talks with Iran and insisted the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran's assertion that the waterway remained shut to shipping.

Australian and New Zealand Dollar Movements

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar were little changed, last trading at $0.5874 and $0.7083, respectively.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar remained weak as Treasury yields fell, with 10‑year at ~4.70% and 30‑year around 5.28%–5.33%
  • Markets await the Fed minutes (from the July 28‑29 FOMC meeting) for guidance amid soft jobs and inflation data reducing rate‑hike expectations
  • Geopolitical tensions and elevated oil prices keep upside inflation risk alive, supporting cautious sentiment

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near multi-month lows?
The US dollar is weakening due to easing Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold off on further rate hikes.
What are investors watching in the Federal Reserve minutes?
Investors hope the Fed minutes will provide clues on interest rate policy and whether more hikes are planned.
How has the euro performed against the US dollar?
The euro inched higher to $1.1577, staying close to a two-month high reached earlier this week.
What is impacting Treasury yields currently?
Treasury yields are easing as economic data point to a softer US economy and reduced expectations of additional rate hikes.
Are other currencies like the yen or Australian dollar affected?
The yen and Australian dollar remained little changed, though the yen is well off its recent multi-decade low.

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