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Trading Day: Stocks find footing as Treasury yields ease - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: Stocks find footing as Treasury yields ease

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Stocks End Higher as Treasury Yields Ease and Economic Data Buoys Markets

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street embarked on a new quarter with a nominally higher close on Thursday as the benchmark US Treasury yield eased back from multi-year highs after seven straight days of gains.

After a raft of generally upbeat economic data, focus turns to Friday's employment report, which is expected to show the US economy added 90,000 jobs in September, with the jobless rate holding firm at 4.1%.

I will go into more detail on today's market moves below. If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Recommended Reading

1. The global bond selloff has sent borrowing costs surging to levels not seen in decades

2. Even so, global bond markets are functioning as they should, according to the IMF

3. US factory activity expansion steady as input prices jump

4. US labor market is firming, as dip in jobless claims points to low layoffs

5. Iran is planning a forceful response if US attacks resume, while negotiations continue

Today's Key Market Moves

Stocks

• STOCKS: Wall Street reversed an earlier selloff to close higher as bond yields eased, while European stocks closed at three-month lows

Sectors and Shares

• SECTORS/SHARES: Energy, chips, software & services and Dow Transports were outperformers on the day, while healthcare and communication services were the clear laggards. Micron and Accenture both jumped after the companies provided better-than-expected revenue forecasts

Foreign Exchange

• FX: The dollar hit a 17-month high against the euro amid rising bond yields and oil prices

Bonds

• BONDS: The benchmark US Treasury yield pulled back from a 24-year high as buyers stepped in, snapping a seven-session streak of gains

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Crude prices settled higher after China halted oil products exports; gold gained on dampening Fed rate hike bets

Today's Talking Points

Nvidia's Financing Plan

* Nvidia's enormous financing plan raises questions

Wall Street Concerns

AI chipmaker Nvidia's financing plan has raised questions on Wall Street over how much the company's advanced chips and the infrastructure surrounding them are worth.

Some lenders want higher guarantees than the company had originally outlined as they try to assess how long the revenue from its chips will last, banking sources and credit managers told Reuters.

The mismatch between Nvidia and Wall Street raises potential future financing headaches for AI companies seeking to tap deep new pools of capital.

Russia-NATO Tensions

* Russia sends nuclear warning to NATO

Potential Escalation

Russia has warned NATO that it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons in retaliation for any attempt to cut off Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, accusing the Western alliance of a "dangerous and reckless course" in the document viewed by Reuters.

"Russia will be ready to use the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend its territory should NATO countries undertake any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the ​rest of the country," the note said.

Cybersecurity Threats

* Hackers impersonated an ex-US official to steal emails from AI experts

Ongoing Attacks

Hackers — dubbed "TA419" by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint — have been impersonating US AI experts, including a former government official, in attempts to steal emails from experts at AI think tanks, universities and other organizations.

In a report, Proofpoint said that it had watched the hackers regularly try to steal passwords since as far back as 2025, and attributed the campaign to the TA419 based on the malware used, the internet infrastructure used to carry out the attacks, and the targets the group was focusing on.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

Key Factors to Watch

• Developments in the Middle East

• Energy market moves

• Bond yields

• Social media posts from Trump

• US employment (September)

• US factory orders (August)

• EU CPI (September)

Additional Information

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P 500 and broader markets recovered to close higher following a sharp drop in Treasury yields from 24‑year highs, relieving some rate‑sensitive pressure (marketscreener.com).
  • Markets appear poised for Friday’s employment report—expected to show 90,000 new jobs in September with the unemployment rate steady at 4.1%—as investors weigh implications for Fed policy (marketscreener.com).
  • Nvidia’s ambitious $500 billion AI financing plan is drawing skepticism: lenders are demanding stronger guarantees on chip‑backed loans—pointing to rising caution in collateralizing AI infrastructure (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks close higher today?
US stocks closed higher as Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs following upbeat economic data.
What sectors outperformed in the market today?
Energy, chips, software & services, and Dow Transports outperformed, while healthcare and communication services lagged.
How did the US dollar perform against the euro?
The US dollar hit a 17-month high against the euro amid rising bond yields and oil prices.
What are investors watching for tomorrow?
Key data includes US employment figures, factory orders, EU CPI, energy markets, and developments in the Middle East.
What concerns were raised about Nvidia's financing plan?
Nvidia's financing plan raised questions over the value of its advanced chips and the longevity of related revenue streams.

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