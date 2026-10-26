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Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Tesla's Assisted-Driving Tech Approved in Slovakia as EU Considers Rollout

European Expansion and Local Reception of Tesla Assisted Driving

BRATISLAVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latvia and Slovakia are the latest European countries to approve Tesla's assisted-driving software, to the delight of some local motorists who campaigned for it, though challenges remain as the rollout begins.

Latvia on Monday became the 10th European country to approve Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD) software, following on the heels of Slovakia's approval of the technology earlier this month. They mark another step in Tesla's push to bring the technology to Europe, where the company is seeking support ahead of a crucial vote that could pave the way for a broader rollout EU-wide.

Local Enthusiasm and Expectations

In Slovakia, Igor Marcek, 35, bought his own Tesla two years ago and is getting increasingly excited about the possibility of TAD, recently renamed from FSD.

Potential Benefits for Drivers

"At some point the car will be able to drive on its own and save us time and energy, and we will be able to maybe deal with some other things while driving," said Marcek, a financial agent and life coach in Bratislava.

Initial User Experiences and Challenges

Still, a test drive of a Tesla installed with TAD - which has a monthly subscription of €99 ($110.92)/month per month - highlighted safety issues.

While the software smoothly handled congested highway driving and traffic merges, Marcek had to manually slam on the brakes when the car failed to slow down for a closed barrier.

At a Supercharger station, the car failed to steer into an open charging bay, leading Marcek to take over.

"It is still a technology that is evolving so you really have to be awake there and pay attention to what the car is doing," he said.

Safety Issues and Regulatory Concerns

Community Advocacy and Government Engagement

Tesla enthusiasts across Europe have mounted vocal campaigns to speed up deployment, often encouraged by the company and CEO Elon Musk to lobby local authorities.

In Slovakia, the Tesla Owners Slovakia club - which has 1,500 registered members - organised a coordinated vehicle light show outside the transport ministry to draw regulators' attention to the technology, Marcek said.

The group also contacted the Slovakian Transport Ministry following the initial Dutch approval, and were in frequent contact with it requesting updates, the club's president, Kristian Kratochvil, said.

Safety Claims and Criticisms

Tesla says that TAD can prevent collisions by more than four times and save lives, numbers that are highly contested by safety researchers.

Regulatory Friction in the European Union

The technology has faced heightened regulatory friction across the European Union. Regulators in some countries have raised safety concerns and questioned whether drivers can stay sufficiently attentive.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Radovan Stoklasa in Bratislava Marie Mannes in Stockholm, additional reporting by Vera Dvorakova, writing by Marie Mannes, editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Slovakia officially approved Tesla Assisted Driving on October 16, becoming the 9th EU country to recognize the Dutch RDW provisional approval. Drivers must remain attentive as it is a Level 2 system. (mindop.sk)
  • Latvia followed on October 26, becoming the 10th EU country to grant national approval. Its Road Traffic Safety Directorate emphasized strict driver responsibility and system limitations in adverse conditions. (iauto.lv)
  • Across Europe, Tesla rebranded the feature as 'Tesla Assisted Driving' to address regulatory concerns over the 'Full Self-Driving' label; EU-wide approval is still pending, expected in December, with Germany signaling support under specific conditions. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries have recently approved Tesla's assisted-driving software?
Latvia and Slovakia are the latest European countries to approve Tesla's assisted-driving technology.
What is the monthly subscription cost for Tesla Assisted Driving (TAD) in Slovakia?
The monthly subscription for Tesla Assisted Driving in Slovakia is €99 per month.
What safety concerns have been raised with Tesla's TAD technology?
Test drives revealed issues such as failing to slow for closed barriers and steering errors, raising safety concerns.
How are Tesla owners in Slovakia responding to the approval of assisted-driving technology?
Tesla owners have actively campaigned for the technology, organizing events and contacting regulators to support its use.

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