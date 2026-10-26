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EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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easyJet to Equip Airbus Fleet with Starlink Internet by Early 2028

easyJet's Partnership with Starlink for In-Flight Internet

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Monday it would offer Starlink satellite internet across its Airbus fleet from 2027, joining a growing list of airlines working with SpaceX to provide high-speed internet to flyers. 

Key Details of the Starlink Rollout

Here are some details:

Fleet and Timeline

• The takeover-bound airline said Starlink would be deployed across its A320, A320neo and A321neo fleet in the first half of 2027

• The rollout of Starlink is expected to be completed by early 2028

Financial and Partnership Aspects

• EasyJet did not disclose the terms of its deal with the largest satellite operator

• While discussing a potential partnership in January, easyJet CEO Kenton Jarvis had noted that the economics of providing on-board Wi-Fi were challenging

Industry Context and Competitors

Similar Moves by Other Airlines

• Rival European low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced a similar tie-up in June, but Ryanair flagged costs of up to $250 million a year with using Starlink

• Airlines such as American, Southwest, United, Alaska and British Airways already provide Starlink on board

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Starlink will enable streaming, gaming and browsing onboard, transforming inflight passenger experience (easyjet.com)
  • easyJet previously held back due to cost concerns, but now considers the economics favourable (investing.com)
  • Wizz Air was the first European ultra‑low‑cost carrier to commit to Starlink from 2027, while other major airlines (e.g. United, American) already offer or plan it (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will easyJet start offering Starlink internet?
easyJet will begin offering Starlink satellite internet across its Airbus fleet from the first half of 2027.
Which easyJet aircraft will get Starlink internet service?
Starlink will be deployed across easyJet's A320, A320neo, and A321neo fleet.
When is the Starlink rollout expected to be completed for easyJet?
The rollout of Starlink internet is expected to be completed by early 2028.
Are other airlines using Starlink for onboard internet?
Yes, airlines such as American, Southwest, United, Alaska, and British Airways already provide Starlink on board.
Has easyJet disclosed the terms of its deal with Starlink?
No, easyJet did not disclose the terms of its agreement with the satellite operator.

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