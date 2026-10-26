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Finance

Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Netherlands to Reduce Government Jobs by 20% Over Next Decade for Savings

Government Efficiency Drive and Workforce Reduction Plans

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Netherlands said on Monday it aims to cut around 20% of all government jobs over the next decade in an efficiency drive that should lead to €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) in savings.

Planned Workforce Reduction

• The government said it expected to reduce its workforce by around 25,000 full-time jobs over the next 10 years

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Achieving Targets

• It said it would present detailed plans of how the use of AI could help it meet this goal by the first quarter of 2027

Historical Context and Recent Trends

• Follows similar goals stated by previous governments

• Despite the aim to reduce the number of civil servants, some 46,500 new Dutch government jobs have been created since 2018, increasing the workforce by 40%

($1 = 0.8925 euros) 

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Cuts will span up to a fifth of the ~160,000 full‑time government workforce, with deeper reductions in some departments (up to 60%). (nltimes.nl)
  • AI deployment, digital services expansion, reduced external hiring, streamlined rules and fewer advisory bodies are core elements of the efficiency drive. (rijksoverheid.nl)
  • The number of civil servants surged ~41% since 2018 to about 160,000 by end‑2025, boosting payroll and prompting the current retrenchment push. (theedgesingapore.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many government jobs will the Netherlands cut?
The Netherlands plans to cut approximately 25,000 full-time government jobs over the next 10 years.
What is the expected savings from the government job cuts?
The efficiency drive is expected to save the Netherlands around €3.5 billion ($3.9 billion).
How will AI be used in the Dutch government's efficiency drive?
The Netherlands will present detailed plans by early 2027 on how AI can help achieve the reduction in government jobs.
Has the Dutch government workforce increased recently?
Yes, since 2018, approximately 46,500 new government jobs have been created, increasing the workforce by 40%.
When will the detailed government job reduction plans be presented?
Detailed plans for reducing Dutch government jobs using AI are expected by the first quarter of 2027.

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