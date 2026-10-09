GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Relations Peace Talks Energy Markets Elections

Putin Downplays Immediate Resumption of Ukraine Talks in Trump Phone Call

Key Developments in Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations and Economic Discussions

Background of the Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump on Friday that Kyiv had undermined the possibility of an immediate resumption of trilateral Ukraine peace talks after it had hit Moscow with drones during last month's election, the Kremlin said.

Trump has so far unsuccessfully tried to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, which started with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

US and International Perspectives

Statements from US Officials

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that Russia's war in Ukraine is at a dangerous stalemate and the United States will keep working toward a settlement to end the conflict.

Russian Position on Negotiations

Putin's Stance After the Elections

Putin had said that Moscow had been ready to resume negotiations with Kyiv after last month's Russian parliamentary elections, but Ukraine launched attacks on Moscow and hit polling stations, putting the peace process in jeopardy, according to him.

Kremlin's Official Statement

Impact of Drone Attacks on Talks

"By launching a massive drone attack on Moscow, other cities and polling stations, as well as on specific individuals involved in organising the election, on the main voting day, the Kyiv regime effectively disrupted the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said about the call with Trump.

"And now, as the president said, we will consider when those negotiations can be resumed," he added, referring to trilateral negotiations involving the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Economic Discussions Between Putin and Trump

Potential Russian Fuel Supplies

Ushakov also said Putin and Trump discussed major economic initiatives during the phone call, including potential supplies of Russian fuel.

Trump said earlier on Friday after the call with Putin that Russia had agreed to immediately supply diesel to US and global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections next month, although analysts said the amounts would likely not reduce prices greatly.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin blamed Kyiv’s drone strikes on polling stations and cities for undermining prompt trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the Ukraine war as a “dangerous stalemate,” while Russia agreed with that assessment ahead of renewed diplomatic efforts.
  • Trump announced an immediate diesel supply deal from Russia, though analysts and President Zelenskyy questioned its fairness and impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Putin downplay the immediate resumption of Ukraine talks?
Putin said Ukraine's drone attacks on Moscow and election polling stations disrupted the chance for immediate negotiations.
What economic initiatives were discussed in the Putin-Trump phone call?
Putin and Trump discussed potential supplies of Russian fuel to US and global markets to help lower fuel prices.
What is the current status of the Ukraine war?
According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the war in Ukraine is at a dangerous stalemate, with ongoing efforts for a settlement.
Did Trump confirm an agreement for Russian fuel supplies?
Trump stated that Russia agreed to immediately supply diesel to the US and global markets, but analysts say it may not greatly affect prices.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland

Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland

Image for Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

Image for Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit

Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit

Image for Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest

Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest

Image for Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base

Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base

Image for US pledges tens of millions to UN bodies in Geneva, sources say

US pledges tens of millions to UN bodies in Geneva, sources say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears
Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears
Image for US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
Image for Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says
Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says
Image for Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail
Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail
Image for Tornado hits Sicilian towns following summer heat-wave
Tornado hits Sicilian towns following summer heat-wave
Image for Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers
Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers
Image for UK's King Charles pays for younger brother Andrew's mansion repairs
UK's King Charles pays for younger brother Andrew's mansion repairs
Image for Polish parliamentary committee says central bank chief should face State Tribunal
Polish parliamentary committee says central bank chief should face State Tribunal
Image for Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Former ICC judge Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Image for UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by 'extreme left-wing' mindset, prosecutor says
UK man charged with plot against Farage motivated by 'extreme left-wing' mindset, prosecutor says
Image for In parched Hungary, volunteers build their own dams to hold onto vanishing water
In parched Hungary, volunteers build their own dams to hold onto vanishing water
Image for Israeli settlers flank Palestinian cafe with dozens of Israeli flags
Israeli settlers flank Palestinian cafe with dozens of Israeli flags
View All Headlines Posts