GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Netanyahu's re-election hopes ride on divided party's primaries - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Netanyahu's re-election hopes ride on divided party's primaries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Israel Elections

Netanyahu Faces Tough Re-election as Likud Primaries Highlight Party Divisions

Likud Party Primaries and the Challenge for Netanyahu

By Emily Rose

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will choose its candidates to fight in October elections on Monday, with analysts saying a shift further to the right by many members could threaten the Israeli leader's chances of winning.

The contenders who emerge from Monday's primaries are already facing a brutal race — polls suggest Likud's popularity has plummeted since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, and the party could lose a third of its seats.

Researchers said Likud could have an even tougher fight if its 140,000 listed members choose a roster of populist, hard-right candidates, at a time when surveys show more of its traditional voters want to head closer to the political centre.

"The gap between Likud party members and Likud voters and the general public has increased substantially, and this might have a dramatic effect on Netanyahu's ability to win," said analyst Nimrod Nir, at the Hebrew University's Agam Labs.

Netanyahu's Strategy: Courting Moderates

NETANYAHU COURTING MODERATES

An Agam Labs survey published on August 11 showed more than half of Likud voters — 54.9% — wanted a more centrist government than Netanyahu's current coalition, which includes ultra-Orthodox Jewish and nationalist parties.

But just a third of the listed party members who will choose the candidates on Monday would like to see a centre-right government, according to the survey.

Two thirds wanted something similar to the outgoing coalition, formed after Netanyahu's 2022 election victory.

The current government includes National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's ultranationalist Jewish Power party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism, which have advocated for depopulating Gaza and resettling it.

Netanyahu has been on a mission to recruit more moderate candidates, to balance out populists who have gained momentum in the primaries race.

Efforts to Broaden the Coalition

"As Prime Minister of Israel, I intend to deepen the unity within us," Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on July 22. "Therefore I will work to establish a broad national government, a stable government that will ensure our security and future."

One senior former Likud member with knowledge of the party's strategy said those efforts are so far not going well.

"If (Netanyahu) improves the list and brings better people then maybe he will succeed but he’s not going in the right direction," the former party member added, without going into further details.

Four former and current senior Likud members, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party was scrambling to win back voters who have drifted away since the last ballot.

A spokesperson for the Likud party did not respond to a request for comment.

Key Issues Dividing the Party and Electorate

FIFTH OF ELECTORATE UNDECIDED

In the Agam Labs survey — which polled around 1,000 Likud members and more than 1,000 voters — the divisions got starker when it drilled down to specific issues.

Ultra-Orthodox Conscription Debate

The current coalition has made concessions to the ultra-Orthodox leaders in its ranks who have been seeking to exempt their members from service in Israel's conscript military.

The issue has become particularly contentious during the Gaza war, with non-Orthodox Jewish Israelis asking why they should have to shoulder more of the burden of the fighting in Israel's longest conflict.

More than 80% of Likud voters want to see a rise in the number of ultra-Orthodox conscripts, according to the Agam Labs data, against just 65% among Likud members.

Impact on the Upcoming Election

Such divisive topics could be pivotal in a vote where around 20% of the overall electorate describe themselves as undecided. Many of those are disillusioned Likud people that the party wants to win back, pollsters and researchers say.

"These are the people that are going to decide what's going to happen with the election," Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University, said.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Poll aggregates estimate Likud at ~24–26 seats—well below its current 32—struggling to reach a 61‑seat majority through its coalition (~54 seats) (statista.com)
  • Surveys show Likud rival Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party tied with or slightly ahead of Likud around 22–23 seats, with public leadership preference favoring Eisenkot over Netanyahu (aa.com.tr)
  • Netanyahu’s base in the north, particularly vulnerable areas, has eroded support amid dissatisfaction over Israel’s Lebanon policy—compounding risks should primaries skew hard‑right (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What do latest polls indicate about Likud’s popularity?
Polls suggest Likud's popularity has declined since October 2023, risking the loss of up to a third of its seats in the forthcoming election.
Why is the gap between Likud members and voters significant?
Likud party members tend to prefer right-wing policies, while many Likud voters want a more centrist government, increasing internal divisions and complicating Netanyahu's electoral strategy.
What issues are causing division within the Likud party?
Key issues include the ideological direction of the party, military conscription policies for ultra-Orthodox Israelis, and the composition of a potential new coalition government.
How many Israeli voters are still undecided according to recent surveys?
Surveys indicate that about 20% of the overall Israeli electorate remains undecided, many of whom are former or disillusioned Likud supporters.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia jails opposition politician for 11 years for anti-war comments

Russia jails opposition politician for 11 years for anti-war comments

Image for Iran says it will escalate if US does not honour deal within weeks

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honour deal within weeks

Image for Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, the Hamas leader who met Kushner in Cairo?

Who is Khalil Al-Hayya, the Hamas leader who met Kushner in Cairo?

Image for Trump envoy discusses Gaza plan with Netanyahu after rare Hamas meeting

Trump envoy discusses Gaza plan with Netanyahu after rare Hamas meeting

Image for Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Image for Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months

Palestinians in Qusra say they have faced militant settler attacks for months

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary
Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary
Image for Iran threatens to go on offensive in Strait of Hormuz if diplomacy with US fails
Iran threatens to go on offensive in Strait of Hormuz if diplomacy with US fails
Image for Rain aids fight against Belgium's biggest wildfire, as blazes rip through Europe
Rain aids fight against Belgium's biggest wildfire, as blazes rip through Europe
Image for France to grant tax breaks to companies affected by wildfires
France to grant tax breaks to companies affected by wildfires
Image for Suspected gang leader's mother-in-law and sister killed in drug-related shooting in Spain
Suspected gang leader's mother-in-law and sister killed in drug-related shooting in Spain
Image for Irish police say deadly motorway stunts being staged for 'social media likes'
Irish police say deadly motorway stunts being staged for 'social media likes'
Image for Search for Indonesia earthquake victims underway on Independence Day
Search for Indonesia earthquake victims underway on Independence Day
Image for Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning
Iran says two French embassy employees barred from returning
Image for In Bangkok's gun district, traders say Thai crackdown misses the mark
In Bangkok's gun district, traders say Thai crackdown misses the mark
Image for Russia hits Ukraine's Izmail and Odesa ports in overnight strikes
Russia hits Ukraine's Izmail and Odesa ports in overnight strikes
Image for Soccer-Maguire hopes 'big asset' Rashford stays at Manchester United
Soccer-Maguire hopes 'big asset' Rashford stays at Manchester United
Image for Athletics-Britain's Hunt and Asher-Smith set medal records at European Championships
Athletics-Britain's Hunt and Asher-Smith set medal records at European Championships
View All Headlines Posts