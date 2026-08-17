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France to increase funds for towns relodging people affected by wildfires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to increase funds for towns relodging people affected by wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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France to Increase Funding for Towns Relocating Residents After Wildfires

Government Response to Recent Wildfires

Increased Financial Support for Affected Towns

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - France will increase funds to help towns having to relocate people whose homes were destroyed by the recent wildfires hitting the country, said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday.

Evacuation Efforts in the Landes Region

French authorities last week had to evacuate 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the pine woods of the southwestern Landes region, near an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced increased state funding to aid towns in sw. France in finding temporary or long‑term lodging for evacuees after wildfires destroyed homes in the Landes region.
  • An interministerial emergency housing mechanism (MOUS) has been activated in Biscarrosse, consolidating services like SOLIHA and ADIL to help coordinate personalized relocation support—financed by the state for an initial five‑month period.
  • The measures build on existing legal frameworks like the Fonds d’aide pour le relogement d’urgence (FARU), and come amid an unprecedented wildfire season with France battling a record 13,550 fires across 116,000 hectares this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France increasing funds for affected towns?
France is increasing funds to help towns relocate residents whose homes were destroyed by recent wildfires.
How many people were evacuated due to the wildfires?
French authorities evacuated 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the Landes region.
Which region in France was impacted by the latest wildfires?
The southwestern Landes region was affected by the latest wildfire, near areas devastated earlier this summer.
Who announced the increase in wildfire relocation funds?
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the increase in funding.

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