France to Increase Funding for Towns Relocating Residents After Wildfires
Government Response to Recent Wildfires
Increased Financial Support for Affected Towns
PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - France will increase funds to help towns having to relocate people whose homes were destroyed by the recent wildfires hitting the country, said Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday.
Evacuation Efforts in the Landes Region
French authorities last week had to evacuate 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the pine woods of the southwestern Landes region, near an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)