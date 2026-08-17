Russia Sentences Yabloko Party Deputy Chairman Lev Shlosberg to 11 Years
Sentencing of Lev Shlosberg and Political Context
Background of the Case
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party was sentenced on Monday to 11 years and one month in a penal colony, independent news outlet Mediazona said, for criticising the war in Ukraine which he described at his trial as a catastrophe for Russia.
Charges Against Lev Shlosberg
Lev Shlosberg, the party's deputy chairman, was accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and spreading false information about them.
Court Proceedings and Shlosberg's Defense
In a closing speech to the court in the city of Pskov last Friday, he maintained his innocence, said he was the victim of a political trial and repeated his call for a ceasefire in the war.
Broader Political Implications
Impact on Yabloko Party
The verdict follows an August 10 decision by Russia's Supreme Court to ban Yabloko from taking part in a parliamentary election next month.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)