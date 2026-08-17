Russia Sentences Yabloko Party Deputy Chairman Lev Shlosberg to 11 Years

Sentencing of Lev Shlosberg and Political Context

Background of the Case

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party was sentenced on Monday to 11 years and one month in a penal colony, independent news outlet Mediazona said, for criticising the war in Ukraine which he described at his trial as a catastrophe for Russia.

Charges Against Lev Shlosberg

Lev Shlosberg, the party's deputy chairman, was accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and spreading false information about them.

Court Proceedings and Shlosberg's Defense

In a closing speech to the court in the city of Pskov last Friday, he maintained his innocence, said he was the victim of a political trial and repeated his call for a ceasefire in the war.

Broader Political Implications

Impact on Yabloko Party

The verdict follows an August 10 decision by Russia's Supreme Court to ban Yabloko from taking part in a parliamentary election next month.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)