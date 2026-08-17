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Russia jails opposition politician for 11 years for anti-war comments, Mediazona says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia jails opposition politician for 11 years for anti-war comments, Mediazona says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Russia Sentences Yabloko Party Deputy Chairman Lev Shlosberg to 11 Years

Sentencing of Lev Shlosberg and Political Context

Background of the Case

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party was sentenced on Monday to 11 years and one month in a penal colony, independent news outlet Mediazona said, for criticising the war in Ukraine which he described at his trial as a catastrophe for Russia.

Charges Against Lev Shlosberg

Lev Shlosberg, the party's deputy chairman, was accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces and spreading false information about them.

Court Proceedings and Shlosberg's Defense

In a closing speech to the court in the city of Pskov last Friday, he maintained his innocence, said he was the victim of a political trial and repeated his call for a ceasefire in the war.

Broader Political Implications

Impact on Yabloko Party

The verdict follows an August 10 decision by Russia's Supreme Court to ban Yabloko from taking part in a parliamentary election next month.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Shlosberg was convicted of 'discrediting' Russia’s armed forces and spreading 'false information' — charges used broadly to suppress anti-war speech. Sources: Reuters, Mediazona, Yabloko chronology timeline (apnews.com)
  • The sentencing reflects a broader campaign of legal repression against Yabloko activists. Numerous party members face criminal charges, detention, and trials, signaling intensified pressure ahead of the Duma election. Sources: Yabloko repression chronology (yabloko.ru)
  • Yabloko was recently barred by Russia’s Supreme Court from participating in the upcoming parliamentary election, effectively removing one of the last registered anti-war opposition parties from the ballot. Sources: Reuters, AP (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lev Shlosberg?
Lev Shlosberg is the deputy chairman of Russia's liberal Yabloko party.
Why was Lev Shlosberg sentenced to prison?
He was sentenced for criticizing the war in Ukraine and allegedly discrediting Russia's armed forces.
How long is Lev Shlosberg's sentence?
Lev Shlosberg was sentenced to 11 years and one month in a penal colony.
Where did the trial of Lev Shlosberg take place?
The trial took place in the city of Pskov, Russia.

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