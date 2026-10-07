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Georgia arrests man over attempted $700,000 uranium sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Crime Nuclear Security

Georgia Arrests Man Over Attempted $700,000 Uranium-238 Sale to Foreign National

Details of the Uranium-238 Sale and Arrest

Incident Overview

TBILISI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Georgia has detained a man who planned to sell uranium-238 to a foreign national for $700,000, the national security service said on Wednesday.

The Georgian citizen is accused of illegally handling nuclear material and faces up to 10 years in prison, it said in a statement, sharing a video of armed security personnel pulling a man out of a white sedan and handcuffing him on the ground.

Legal and Media Response

It was not immediately possible to contact the man or a legal representative for comment.

Details from Security Footage

The footage also showed agents testing two small containers in the trunk of the vehicle with a handheld radiation detector. One of them appeared to contain a light-coloured powder.

Background on Uranium-238 and Nuclear Security

Properties of Uranium-238

Uranium-238 is the most common uranium isotope and, while radioactive, is not ordinarily usable on its own to make a nuclear bomb.

Historical Context

The security of nuclear materials was one of the biggest concerns after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, of which Georgia was part. There have been several serious incidents involving the illicit trade in nuclear materials in Georgia over recent decades.

Recent Related Incidents

In February, Georgia detained two people who attempted to purchase $3 million worth of uranium and a cache of a radioactive isotope found in nuclear weapons testing programmes.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • This arrest is part of a growing pattern: between 2021 and 2025, Georgia interdicted five illicit nuclear‑material trafficking cases, involving eight suspects, with the most recent before this one involving 36.37 g of depleted uranium in July 2025.
  • Georgia has a well‑developed nuclear security infrastructure, supported by international partners like the IAEA and the U.S., with longstanding efforts since the 1990s to prevent smuggling via enhanced detection, forensics, legal frameworks and training.
  • Past high‑profile cases include attempted sales of uranium‑238 worth $2.8 million in 2019 and $3 million in 2025, highlighting persistent transnational trafficking threats despite strong counter‑proliferation measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of uranium was involved in the Georgia arrest?
The case involved uranium-238, the most common isotope of uranium.
How much was the uranium-238 allegedly being sold for?
The uranium was allegedly being sold for $700,000.
What charges does the detained man face in Georgia?
He is accused of illegally handling nuclear material and faces up to 10 years in prison.
How did Georgian authorities apprehend the suspect?
Armed security personnel stopped a white sedan, removed a man, and discovered uranium in the trunk.
Has Georgia experienced similar nuclear material incidents before?
Yes, there have been multiple incidents involving illicit nuclear material trades in recent decades.

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