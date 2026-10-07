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UK Conservative leader pledges to abolish inheritance tax on family homes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK Conservative leader pledges to abolish inheritance tax on family homes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Politics Taxes UK News

Kemi Badenoch Vows to Scrap Inheritance Tax on UK Family Homes if Conservatives Win

Conservative Party’s Tax Reform Pledge and Election Strategy

By Hannah McKay

Badenoch’s Inheritance Tax Proposal

BIRMINGHAM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch, pledged on Wednesday to abolish inheritance tax on family homes and let couples pass on an additional £1 million ($1.3 million) without incurring the levy if the party wins power.    

Context: Conservative Party’s Position in Polls

The Conservative Party, which has spent more time governing Britain than any other party, now sits third in opinion polls after years of political chaos and infighting in the aftermath of the 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Key Points from Badenoch’s Conference Speech

Economic Vision and Election Framing

On the final day of the Conservative Party conference, Badenoch put tax cuts and growing the economy at the heart of her speech, framing the next election as a "battle for the soul of this nation" and contrasting her economic vision with that of the governing Labour Party.

Details of Inheritance Tax Abolition Plan

Badenoch said she would like to abolish inheritance tax entirely when the British government can afford it, which is currently 40% of an estate's value over £325,000, or above £500,000 if a home is given to a direct descendant. 

"I believe the people who work hard and save should be rewarded for that effort," Badenoch said.

Public Opinion and Economic Impact

Popularity of Inheritance Tax Reform

BADENOCH SAYS WORK TO DO TO RESTORE TRUST

Polling suggests a cut in or abolition of inheritance tax would be broadly popular. Inheritance tax is regularly named in polls as Britain's most disliked levy even though only about 5% of wealthy estates pay the levy.

Projected Revenue and Property Price Effects

At its current level, the tax is expected to raise about £14.7 billion by 2030/2031, as rising property prices, particularly in London, mean a greater proportion of people are liable to pay it, according to research by the House of Commons. 

Comparisons with Labour and Additional Proposals

Badenoch vs. Burnham on Economic Policy

In the speech, Badenoch cast herself as a champion of lower taxes and government spending compared to the state-directed economic plans of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour Party.

Badenoch said Burnham's policies would make Britain "poorer" and accused him of wanting to spend "money we don’t have on things we can't afford".

National Insurance Cuts for Young Workers

She also proposed to cut employer National Insurance social security contributions from the current rate of 15% to 7.5% for 21- to 24-year-olds to help them find work.

Restoring Public Trust in the Conservative Party

Badenoch’s Acknowledgement of Challenges

Badenoch admitted there was "still a lot of work to do" to restore public trust in her party.

Quote on Public Perception

"People are looking through the shop window, they like what they see, but not enough of them are buying yet," she said. "We need to fix that."

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7560 pounds)

(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Inheritance tax on family homes would be abolished under Kemi Badenoch’s plan, with couples able to pass on an extra £1 million tax‑free if Conservatives win power.
  • Only about 5% of estates currently pay inheritance tax, but receipts are forecast to rise to £14–15 billion by 2030‑31 due to property and equity price growth.
  • The current nil‑rate band is £325,000 with a residence nil‑rate band of £175,000; the proposal would effectively override these fixed thresholds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current inheritance tax threshold in the UK?
The current inheritance tax applies to estates over £325,000, or £500,000 if the family home is passed to a direct descendant.
What changes to inheritance tax has Kemi Badenoch proposed?
Kemi Badenoch pledged to abolish inheritance tax on family homes and allow couples to pass on an extra £1 million tax-free if the Conservatives win.
How popular is abolishing inheritance tax in the UK?
Polling suggests that cutting or abolishing inheritance tax is broadly popular, despite only about 5% of estates being liable to pay it.
What other tax proposals did Kemi Badenoch announce?
She proposed cutting employer National Insurance contributions from 15% to 7.5% for 21- to 24-year-olds to help employment.
How does the proposed policy differ from Labour's economic plans?
Badenoch contrasted her lower tax and spending approach with Labour's state-directed economic plans, arguing Labour would increase spending and taxes.

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