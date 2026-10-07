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Italy says EU has to weigh inflation when assessing budget deviations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy says EU has to weigh inflation when assessing budget deviations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Italy Urges EU to Account for Inflation in Budget Rule Assessment

Italy's Call for Greater Budget Flexibility Amid Rising Inflation

ROME, Oct 7 (Reuters) - European Union authorities should take rising inflation into account when assessing government deviation from budget goals, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said, arguing that higher prices can significantly affect governments' fiscal plans.

Giorgetti's Position on Budget Rules

• Giorgetti said he would raise the issue of greater budget flexibility at this week's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

• "We are not questioning the budget rules, but we are asking that the rules be adapted to today's reality," he said.

Assumptions and Inflation Data

• Italy had agreed its spending targets with Brussels assuming annual inflation of 1.8%.

• However, Italian inflation jumped to 4.1% in September from 3.2% the month before.

Relevant Factors Influencing Fiscal Policy

• "We must consider the relevant factors that in some way influence today's environment," Giorgetti said.

• When assessing whether to open or escalate an infringment procedure against member states that fail to meet agreed spending goals, the EU Commission has to take into account relevant factors such as severe external shocks.

Impact of Energy Costs and Future Budget Plans

• "The burden of energy costs could (negatively) impact next year's growth by no less than 0.2% of GDP," Giorgetti said.

• Italy will approve 2027 budget next week, he added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, edited by Cristina Carlevaro and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy requests EU budget rules adapt to high inflation impacting fiscal projections.
  • Italy agreed spending targets based on 1.8% inflation, but actual inflation surged to 4.1% in September.
  • Rome argues that energy-driven inflation and related shocks warrant greater flexibility under EU rules, ahead of its 2027 budget approval

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Italy want the EU to consider inflation in budget assessments?
Italy argues that inflation significantly affects fiscal plans and should be considered when assessing deviations from EU budget goals.
What inflation rate had Italy assumed in its EU spending targets?
Italy had agreed its spending targets with the EU assuming annual inflation of 1.8%.
How much did Italian inflation rise in September?
Italian inflation rose to 4.1% in September from 3.2% the previous month.
What impact could energy costs have on Italy's growth?
According to Giancarlo Giorgetti, rising energy costs could negatively impact next year’s growth by at least 0.2% of GDP.
Will the EU budget rules be changed?
Italy is not questioning the EU budget rules but is requesting that they be adapted to current realities like inflation.

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