Kanye West to Perform in St Petersburg, Russia in October at Gazprom Arena

Kanye West's Upcoming Concerts in Russia: Details and Context

Announcement of the Concerts

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. rapper Kanye West will perform in St Petersburg in October, according to a post on Monday by the Telegram channel of Gazprom Arena, the stadium where the concerts are scheduled to take place.

Controversies and Recent History

Concert Cancellations and Bans

West, who is also known as YE, has faced concert cancellations and performance bans in several European countries this year following a series of antisemitic remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler, and the use of Nazi imagery.

Apology and Explanations

West apologised in January for the remarks, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and an untreated bipolar disorder.

Significance of the Event

International Impact

If the concerts go ahead, West would become one of the biggest international music stars to visit Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ticket Information and Venue Details

Ticket Pricing

Ticket prices for the two shows, scheduled for October 10 to 11, start at 9,000 roubles ($106) and the cheapest tickets sold out within an hour, state news agency TASS reported.

Premium Ticket Costs

The most expensive are priced at 160,000 roubles ($1,885).

Venue Overview

Gazprom Arena is the home ground for Zenit St Petersburg soccer club and has a capacity of about 70,000 spectators.

($1 = 84.8955 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones)