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Kanye West to perform in Russia in October, venue says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kanye West to perform in Russia in October, venue says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Kanye West to Perform in St Petersburg, Russia in October at Gazprom Arena

Kanye West's Upcoming Concerts in Russia: Details and Context

Announcement of the Concerts

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. rapper Kanye West will perform in St Petersburg in October, according to a post on Monday by the Telegram channel of Gazprom Arena, the stadium where the concerts are scheduled to take place.

Controversies and Recent History

Concert Cancellations and Bans

West, who is also known as YE, has faced concert cancellations and performance bans in several European countries this year following a series of antisemitic remarks, including praise for Adolf Hitler, and the use of Nazi imagery.

Apology and Explanations

West apologised in January for the remarks, which he attributed to an undiagnosed brain injury and an untreated bipolar disorder.

Significance of the Event

International Impact

If the concerts go ahead, West would become one of the biggest international music stars to visit Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ticket Information and Venue Details

Ticket Pricing

Ticket prices for the two shows, scheduled for October 10 to 11, start at 9,000 roubles ($106) and the cheapest tickets sold out within an hour, state news agency TASS reported.

Premium Ticket Costs

The most expensive are priced at 160,000 roubles ($1,885).

Venue Overview

Gazprom Arena is the home ground for Zenit St Petersburg soccer club and has a capacity of about 70,000 spectators. 

($1 = 84.8955 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ye’s concerts would represent one of the rare visits by a major Western artist to Russia since Moscow’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Ticket demand was intense—cheapest 9,000‑rouble tickets (~$106) sold out within an hour, while top‑price seats reached 160,000 roubles (~$1,885) (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Overall, international touring in Russia has declined sharply post‑2022, and Ye’s planned shows stand out amid cautious return of some Western acts (playedinrussia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Kanye West perform in Russia?
Kanye West is scheduled to perform at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on October 10 and 11.
Where will the Kanye West concerts take place?
The concerts are planned at Gazprom Arena, the stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.
How much do Kanye West concert tickets cost in Russia?
Ticket prices start at 9,000 roubles ($106) and go up to 160,000 roubles ($1,885).
Why is Kanye West's Russia concert controversial?
Kanye West has faced concert bans in Europe due to antisemitic remarks and the use of Nazi imagery.
How many spectators can Gazprom Arena accommodate?
Gazprom Arena has a capacity of about 70,000 spectators.

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