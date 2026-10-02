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Russia will consider partial lifting of diesel export ban in case of overproduction, Novak says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia will consider partial lifting of diesel export ban in case of overproduction, Novak says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Russia

Russia Weighs Partial Diesel Export Ban Lift to Stabilize Global Markets

Russia Considers Adjustments to Diesel Export Policy Amid Global Fuel Strains

By Darya Korsunskaya

Current Status of Diesel Export Ban

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it would consider a partial lifting of diesel export restrictions in case of overproduction, raising the prospect of a possible reprieve for global fuel markets strained by war and supply shortages.

Speaking in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said that the domestic diesel market is currently balanced.

Extension of Export Ban

Russia this week extended its ban on diesel exports for fuel producers until the end of October, adding further strain on the global energy market.

Russia's Role in Global Diesel Exports

Russia was the world's second-largest diesel exporter after the United States before it started to limit overseas sales this summer to meet the demand of the domestic market, supplies to which were dented by Ukrainian attacks on refineries.

Impact on Global Markets and Prices

Global fuel shortages and sharp price increases have been in focus, especially in the United States, where diesel prices have shot to records over $6.50 a gallon as the wars in Iran and Ukraine constrain deliveries of fuel, a political risk for US President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

Statements from Russian Officials

"Today, the diesel market is balanced and supplies are sufficient. Although we extended the diesel export ban into October just a few days ago, we will continue to monitor the situation and, if diesel production exceeds domestic demand, we will consider partially reopening exports," Novak said.

Putin's Position on Sanctions and Exports

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will not supply its diesel to global energy markets until sanctions against Moscow are lifted.

Security Concerns and Infrastructure Attacks

Novak said that the situation with Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure has remained "tense".

Recent Attacks and Damage Assessment

He said Russia thwarted attacks on four refineries overnight, while the authorities were assessing the damage at one of the plants.

Mitigation and Recovery Efforts

Novak also said that the damage caused by repeated raids on refineries has been significantly lower thanks to protection measures.

"This allows us to restore damaged equipment and bring facilities back into operation more quickly after repairs," he said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Russia may partially reopen diesel exports if overproduction occurs, while affirming that the domestic market is currently balanced, despite an export ban extended until October 31. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • The export restrictions—targeting direct producers of diesel, marine fuel, and gasoil—are part of multiple extensions since July amid elevated domestic demand during harvest season and ongoing refinery disruptions from Ukrainian drone attacks. (bloominglobal.com)
  • Global fuel markets remain under pressure: U.S. diesel prices have surged to record highs above $6.50 a gallon, intensifying political risks ahead of the midterms, while Russia’s move offers a potential albeit conditional reprieve. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia extend its diesel export ban?
Russia extended the diesel export ban to ensure sufficient domestic supplies, especially after Ukrainian attacks reduced refinery output.
Under what condition will Russia partially lift the diesel export ban?
Russia may partially lift the ban if diesel production exceeds the domestic market's demand, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
How has the diesel export ban affected global fuel prices?
The ban has strained global markets, contributing to fuel shortages and rising diesel prices, particularly in the United States.
What measures has Russia taken to protect its energy infrastructure?
Russia has implemented protection measures to minimize damage from Ukrainian drone attacks, enabling faster repair and resumption of operations.
What did President Putin say about Russia's diesel exports?
President Putin stated that Russia will not resume diesel exports to global markets until international sanctions are lifted.

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