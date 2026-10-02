GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
World food prices near four-year high in September, UN says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

World food prices near four-year high in September, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Commodities Food Prices

World Food Prices Reach Four-Year High Amid Weather and Trade Disruptions

Global Food Price Trends and Contributing Factors

Recent Surge in Food Prices

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - World food prices rose in September to their highest in nearly four years as logistics disruptions and weather concerns affected crop markets, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Impact of Weather and Trade Disruptions

Fears about a severe El Nino weather pattern have pushed international sugar prices to an 18-month high, while a war-related collapse in Black Sea trade pushed wheat futures to a three-year peak early last month.

FAO Food Price Index Overview

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 136.0 points, up from a revised 134.0 for August and the highest reading since November 2022.

FAO's benchmarks for cereal, sugar and vegetable oil prices all rose last month, though meat and dairy quotations fell.

Expert Insights and Future Outlook

Statements from FAO Officials

“We are seeing a persistent and increasingly broad-based build up in global commodity prices, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Black Sea combine with climate shocks, putting pressure on energy, transport and key food commodities,” FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said.

“If sustained, these pressures will soon pass through to consumer food prices, especially in food and energy import-dependent countries,” he said in a statement.

Global Cereal Production and Trade Forecasts

In a separate report, FAO kept its forecast for global cereal production in 2026 almost unchanged at 2.979 billion metric tons, 2.1% below the previous year's peak but still the second-largest harvest on record.

FAO cut its forecast for world cereal trade in 2026/27 by 0.7% from September, citing lower wheat and maize export expectations due largely to constrained Black Sea shipping routes.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The FAO Food Price Index averaged 136.0 points in September, marking its highest since November 2022 and up from August’s 133.3 points (fao.org).
  • Sugar prices surged to an 18‑month high due to El Niño‑related production concerns and EU yield fears (fao.org).
  • Wheat prices hit a three‑year peak early in September, pressured by the collapse of Black Sea grain trade, while FAO kept its forecast for 2026 cereal output near 2.979 billion tonnes (fao.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did world food prices rise in September?
World food prices rose in September due to logistics disruptions, extreme weather events, and the impact of trade issues related to conflict in the Black Sea region.
Which food commodities saw the biggest price increases?
Cereal, sugar, and vegetable oil prices climbed, with sugar hitting an 18-month high and wheat futures peaking due to disrupted Black Sea trade.
What is the FAO Food Price Index?
The FAO Food Price Index tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of key food commodities.
How might higher commodity prices affect consumers?
If price pressures persist, they may soon pass through to consumer food prices, especially in countries reliant on food and energy imports.
What is the outlook for global cereal production?
FAO forecasts global cereal production in 2026 to be nearly unchanged from its previous outlook, remaining the second-largest harvest on record.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK firms see smaller price rises, wage growth steady, BoE survey shows

UK firms see smaller price rises, wage growth steady, BoE survey shows

Image for Soccer-City set to launch appeal as legal fallout widens beyond Premier League case

Soccer-City set to launch appeal as legal fallout widens beyond Premier League case

Image for Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say

Exclusive-BAE weighs bid for Robin Radar in possible $2.3 billion deal, sources say

Image for Italgas agrees to buy 22.5% of Portugal's Floene

Italgas agrees to buy 22.5% of Portugal's Floene

Image for Moody's sees no quick resolution of French political fragmentation

Moody's sees no quick resolution of French political fragmentation

Image for French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases

French President to hold call with G7 leaders to discuss stock releases

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro set for biggest weekly fall in months vs dollar as France fiscal trajectory weighs
Euro set for biggest weekly fall in months vs dollar as France fiscal trajectory weighs
Image for Russia's A7 payment platform denies links to Iran after US sanctions
Russia's A7 payment platform denies links to Iran after US sanctions
Image for Europe discussing plan for diesel stock releases after US pressure, source says
Europe discussing plan for diesel stock releases after US pressure, source says
Image for Airbus delivered around 72 aircraft in September, sources say
Airbus delivered around 72 aircraft in September, sources say
Image for Italy scales back defence spending hike in new budget plan
Italy scales back defence spending hike in new budget plan
Image for UK's IG Group cuts 2026 revenue outlook on weaker OTC trading
UK's IG Group cuts 2026 revenue outlook on weaker OTC trading
Image for Volvo Cars pulls sales guidance on Chinese outlook and slow US rebound
Volvo Cars pulls sales guidance on Chinese outlook and slow US rebound
Image for Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen
Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen
Image for Former German chancellor Schroeder joins supervisory board of Russian retailer, RBC reports
Former German chancellor Schroeder joins supervisory board of Russian retailer, RBC reports
Image for Hot weather boosts Wetherspoon's sales growth, shares jump
Hot weather boosts Wetherspoon's sales growth, shares jump
Image for Italy's Eni extends fuel discounts to agriculture and fishing sectors
Italy's Eni extends fuel discounts to agriculture and fishing sectors
Image for ECB's Rehn says soaring yields may curb inflation impact of expensive energy
ECB's Rehn says soaring yields may curb inflation impact of expensive energy
View All Finance Posts