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Swiss economy minister Parmelin to quit Federal Council at end of year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss economy minister Parmelin to quit Federal Council at end of year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin to Step Down from Federal Council in 2024

Guy Parmelin Announces Resignation from Swiss Federal Council

Official Announcement and Context

ZURICH, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said on Friday he would step down from the ruling Federal Council at the end of this year after more than a decade in the country's governing cabinet.

Press Conference Details

Parmelin, who currently holds Switzerland's rotating one-year presidency, made the announcement at a press conference. Rumours that Parmelin, a wine grower by trade who turns 67 next month, could retire have circulated for some time.

Parmelin's Political Career

Role in the Economy Ministry

Parmelin, who belongs to the right-wing Swiss People's Party, has headed the Economy Ministry since 2019. His departure will trigger a change in the cabinet just as Switzerland gears up for federal elections in October 2027.

Federal Council Tenure

He was elected to the Federal Council at the end of 2015.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Parmelin, a winegrower turned politician from the Swiss People’s Party, has served on the Federal Council since December 2015 and led the Economic Affairs Ministry since 2019 (admin.ch)
  • He is currently the President of the Swiss Confederation for 2026, an annually rotating, largely ceremonial role, which he assumed on January 1 2026 and will hold until year‑end (admin.ch)
  • His departure at end‑2026 will open a cabinet seat just ahead of the October 2027 federal elections, triggering a significant political transition (ch-info.swiss)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin?
Guy Parmelin is Switzerland's Economy Minister and currently holds the rotating presidency. He has served in the Federal Council since 2015.
When will Guy Parmelin step down from the Federal Council?
Guy Parmelin announced he will resign from the Federal Council at the end of this year.
How long has Parmelin served in the Swiss government?
Guy Parmelin has served more than a decade in Switzerland's governing cabinet.
Why is Parmelin's departure significant?
Parmelin's resignation will cause a cabinet change as Switzerland approaches federal elections in 2027.

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