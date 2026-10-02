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EU fully rejects any ban on diesel, EU spokesperson says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU fully rejects any ban on diesel, EU spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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EU Rejects U.S. Threat of Diesel Export Ban, Citing Partnership Concerns

EU Response to U.S. Diesel Export Ban Threat

Official Statement from the European Commission

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Union "fully rejects" the threat made by the U.S. to ban diesel exports if Europe does not release more of its fuel stocks, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said on Friday.

Concerns Over Transatlantic Partnership

"A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner," she said, adding that the next EU's Oil Coordination Group meeting is scheduled on Oct. 15, but could be brought forward if needed.

Upcoming EU Oil Coordination Group Meeting

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU 'fully rejects' any U.S. diesel export ban, citing risks to trust and energy security (live.euronext.com)
  • EU‑U.S. high‑level diplomatic contacts are ongoing to avert unilateral measures, and the next Oil Coordination Group meeting is set for Oct 15 (audiovisual.ec.europa.eu)
  • EU countries are considering a French proposal to release 50 million barrels of diesel (plus 50 million barrels of crude via IEA) in exchange for U.S. commitment to avoid an export ban (ca.finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the European Union say about the proposed U.S. diesel export ban?
The EU fully rejected the threat of a U.S. diesel export ban, calling it not beneficial for anyone and harmful to trust.
Who made the official statement for the European Commission?
Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen made the statement on behalf of the European Commission.
When is the next meeting of the EU's Oil Coordination Group scheduled?
The EU's Oil Coordination Group is scheduled to meet on October 15, but the meeting could be brought forward if needed.
What could be the consequences of a U.S. diesel export ban according to the EU?
The EU believes a ban would undermine trust in the U.S. as a reliable partner.

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