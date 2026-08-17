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Barclays names former Bank of America executive Joo as co-CEO of investment bank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays names former Bank of America executive Joo as co-CEO of investment bank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Barclays Names Mike Joo Co-CEO of Investment Bank Alongside Adeel Khan

Barclays Announces Senior Leadership Changes in Investment Banking

Appointment of Mike Joo as Co-CEO

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Barclays has hired former Bank of America executive Mike Joo as co-chief executive of its investment bank alongside incumbent Adeel Khan, in the latest reshuffle of its senior ranks as CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan seeks to improve revenues at the unit.

Details of Mike Joo's Role and Start Date

The British lender said on Monday that Joo, most recently co-head of global investment banking at Bank of America, will join in early 2027 and become co-CEO of Barclays Investment Bank from February of that year, subject to regulatory approval.

Adeel Khan's Continued Leadership

Khan, who currently leads Global Markets and has been co-head of the investment bank since 2021, will continue in the role. Both executives will sit on Barclays' Group Executive Committee, its top decision-making body.

Mike Joo's Professional Background

Experience at Bank of America

Joo spent nearly two decades at Bank of America, joining in 2006 and holding a series of senior leadership positions in its corporate and investment banking and markets businesses.

Strategic Context for the Appointment

Barclays' Investment Banking Strategy

The appointment comes as the Barclays CEO known internally as Venkat tries to improve returns while preserving Barclays' position as one of the few European banks with a sizeable U.S. investment banking operation.

2024 Strategy Update

Under the strategy unveiled in 2024, Barclays pledged to become a "simpler, better and more balanced" bank, while retaining its status as the leading non-U.S. global investment bank.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Mike Joo brings nearly two decades of global banking experience from Bank of America, including roles as co‑head of global investment banking and COO of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, enhancing Barclays’ leadership depth (theofficialboard.com)
  • The appointment supports CEO Venkatakrishnan’s strategy unveiled in February 2024 to rebalance Barclays’ business by reducing the investment bank’s share of risk‑weighted assets to around 50% by 2026 while strengthening more stable, higher‑return divisions (sec.gov)
  • Maintaining Adeel Khan alongside Joo ensures continuity; both will join Barclays’ Group Executive Committee, reinforcing its transatlantic investment banking ambitions amid pressure to improve returns (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Barclays' new co-CEO of its investment bank?
Barclays has appointed Mike Joo, a former Bank of America executive, as co-CEO of its investment bank alongside Adeel Khan.
When will Mike Joo join Barclays Investment Bank?
Mike Joo is set to join Barclays Investment Bank as co-CEO in early 2027, pending regulatory approval.
What is Adeel Khan's role at Barclays?
Adeel Khan will continue as co-CEO of Barclays Investment Bank, a role he has held since 2021, and will work alongside Mike Joo after February 2027.
Why is Barclays reshuffling its investment bank leadership?
Barclays is reshuffling its investment bank leadership to boost revenues and maintain its strong US investment banking presence under CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan's strategy.
What experience does Mike Joo bring to Barclays?
Mike Joo spent nearly two decades at Bank of America, serving in senior roles across corporate and investment banking.

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