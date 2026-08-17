Barclays Names Mike Joo Co-CEO of Investment Bank Alongside Adeel Khan

Barclays Announces Senior Leadership Changes in Investment Banking

Appointment of Mike Joo as Co-CEO

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Barclays has hired former Bank of America executive Mike Joo as co-chief executive of its investment bank alongside incumbent Adeel Khan, in the latest reshuffle of its senior ranks as CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan seeks to improve revenues at the unit.

Details of Mike Joo's Role and Start Date

The British lender said on Monday that Joo, most recently co-head of global investment banking at Bank of America, will join in early 2027 and become co-CEO of Barclays Investment Bank from February of that year, subject to regulatory approval.

Adeel Khan's Continued Leadership

Khan, who currently leads Global Markets and has been co-head of the investment bank since 2021, will continue in the role. Both executives will sit on Barclays' Group Executive Committee, its top decision-making body.

Mike Joo's Professional Background

Experience at Bank of America

Joo spent nearly two decades at Bank of America, joining in 2006 and holding a series of senior leadership positions in its corporate and investment banking and markets businesses.

Strategic Context for the Appointment

Barclays' Investment Banking Strategy

The appointment comes as the Barclays CEO known internally as Venkat tries to improve returns while preserving Barclays' position as one of the few European banks with a sizeable U.S. investment banking operation.

2024 Strategy Update

Under the strategy unveiled in 2024, Barclays pledged to become a "simpler, better and more balanced" bank, while retaining its status as the leading non-U.S. global investment bank.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)