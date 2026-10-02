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UK average diesel pump price hits £2 per litre for first time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK average diesel pump price hits £2 per litre for first time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Fuel Prices UK economy

UK Average Diesel Pump Price Surpasses £2 Per Litre Amid Global Price Surge

Record Diesel Prices and International Responses

UK Diesel Price Hits Historic High

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The average pump price of a litre of diesel fuel hit £2 ($2.64) in Britain for the first time on Friday, according to data compiled by the RAC motoring organisation, the latest landmark in a global surge in fuel prices.

  • The UK-wide average pump price of a litre of diesel reached 200.01 pence
  • Prices have been inching steadily higher after on Monday passing the previous high of 199.09 pence, which was set in June 2022 shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the rise in prices was "showing no signs of slowing"

European and Global Reactions

EU Discussions on Diesel Stocks

European Union countries discussed a French proposal on Friday to release diesel stocks in response to US pressure to help cool surging fuel prices

G7 Coordination Efforts

Macron and G7 Leaders' Response

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold a call with his counterparts from the G7 to discuss actions on the world markets for crude and refined products after discussing the issue with US President Donald Trump

($1 = 0.7573 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The national average diesel price reached approximately 200 p per litre, a first in UK history, confirmed by both RAC and Fuel Finder datasets. (racfoundation.org)
  • Fuel duty (~52.95 p) and VAT (~33 p) together make up about 86 p—or 43% of the pump price—highlighting the heavy tax burden on drivers. (racfoundation.org)
  • The surge is driven by tight global refining capacity, Middle East supply disruptions, and elevated crack spreads for diesel, adding inflationary pressure; similar trends are seen across Europe. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new average pump price of diesel in the UK?
The new UK-wide average diesel pump price is £2 ($2.64) per litre, according to the RAC.
What triggered the recent rise in UK diesel prices?
Diesel prices have been rising due to global fuel price surges following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
How does the current diesel price compare to previous records?
The current price surpasses the June 2022 record of 199.09 pence, reaching 200.01 pence per litre.
What actions are being considered to address surging fuel prices?
EU countries discussed releasing diesel stocks, and G7 leaders plan talks on market interventions.
Who provided the data on UK diesel prices?
The RAC motoring organisation compiled and released the latest data on UK diesel prices.

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