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Finance

UK's IG Group cuts 2026 revenue outlook on weaker OTC trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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IG Group Slashes 2026 Revenue Growth Forecast Amid Weak OTC Trading

IG Group's Revenue Forecast and Market Impact

Revenue Growth Forecast Revision

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group cut its 2026 revenue growth forecast on Friday after weak market conditions hurt retention in its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives business, sending its shares down more than 27%.

Share Price Reaction

• Shares of the FTSE-100 firm were down 23.8% at 975 pence by 0743 GMT, and on track for its worst day since December 2016, if losses persist.

Updated Growth Expectations

• IG now expects 2026 revenue growth to be in a mid-single-digit percentage range year-on-year, compared with its previous forecast for growth toward the upper end of its mid-to-high single-digit target range.

Operational Changes and Financial Performance

Job Cuts and Reorganisation

• The update follows plans announced in September to cut a significant number of jobs as part of a reorganisation aimed at improving efficiency.

Third-Quarter Revenue and OTC Performance

Revenue Decline

• Its third-quarter revenue is expected to be about £240 million ($316.97 million), down roughly 14% year-on-year, as weaker market conditions reduced OTC revenue retention to around 70%.

Medium-Term Outlook

• The company said it remained confident of meeting its medium-term outlook beyond 2026.

Sector-Wide Impact

• Shares of peers Plus500 and CMC Markets fell between 7% and 10%.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue is expected to be about £240 million, down ~14% year‑on‑year due to lower OTC revenue retention (~70% vs ~80% average) (tradingview.com).
  • 2026 revenue growth forecast cut to mid‑single‑digit range, down from upper mid‑to‑high single‑digit previously guided (tradingview.com).
  • Shares fell ~24% to 975 pence by 07:43 GMT—potentially IG’s worst trading day since December 2016; peers Plus500 and CMC Markets also slid 7–10% (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IG Group cut its 2026 revenue outlook?
IG Group cut its 2026 revenue outlook due to weak market conditions impacting retention in its OTC derivatives business.
How much did IG Group's shares fall after the announcement?
IG Group's shares fell more than 27% and were down 23.8% at 975 pence after the lowered revenue outlook.
Has IG Group announced any restructuring plans?
Yes, IG Group plans to cut a significant number of jobs to improve efficiency as part of a reorganisation.

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