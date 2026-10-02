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Memory, not processors, remains Europe's supercomputing weakness, Bull CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Memory, not processors, remains Europe's supercomputing weakness, Bull CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Supercomputing technology

Europe’s Supercomputing Still Hampered by Memory Shortage, Bull CEO Warns

Europe’s Progress and Challenges in Supercomputing Components

By Leo Marchandon

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Europe is increasingly able to source the components used in its supercomputers locally, but memory remains the biggest gap in the supply chain, the head of French supercomputer maker Bull said on Friday.

Component Sourcing Improvements

Bull can now source around 70% of the components in the machines it builds in Europe - including boards, interconnects, cooling systems and increasingly processors - up from 20%-30% five years ago, leaving memory as the last major component without a European supplier, Chief Executive Emmanuel Le Roux said.

European Processor Initiatives

• He cited progress on European processors — SiPearl, in which Bull holds a stake, Vsora and Openchip.

Memory: The Persistent Challenge

• "The problem is memory," he told Reuters at the company's Angers factory. "We don't see anything coming."

Processor and Memory Value Breakdown

• Processors account for 10-20% of a supercomputer's value, he said.

• Memory prices have risen sharply and are now one of the industry's biggest concerns, Le Roux said. European memory initiatives exist but would take a long time to build.

Global Memory Market and Supercomputing Needs

• Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron produce over 90% of memory worldwide.

• Memory chips hold the data a machine is actively working on; supercomputers need them in vast quantities.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Bull now sources ~70% of supercomputer components in Europe, up from 20–30% five years ago, with processors increasingly domestic—memory remains the critical missing piece
  • The global memory market (DRAM, HBM) is dominated by Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, leaving Europe without indigenous memory chip production and vulnerable to shortages and price spikes
  • European semiconductor strategy (Chips Act 2.0, Chips for Europe, pilot lines like NanoIC) seeks to close this gap—but building memory fabrication capacity could take years and cost tens of billions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest weakness in European supercomputing supply chains?
The memory supply chain remains the biggest weakness, as Europe currently lacks local suppliers of memory chips for supercomputers.
How much of Bull’s supercomputer components are now sourced in Europe?
Bull can now source around 70% of its supercomputer components locally in Europe, up from 20%-30% five years ago.
Which components are Europe making progress in sourcing locally?
Europe is improving in sourcing boards, interconnects, cooling systems, and increasingly processors for supercomputers.
Who produces the majority of memory chips worldwide?
Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron produce over 90% of memory chips worldwide.
Are there any ongoing European initiatives for memory production?
There are European memory initiatives, but they are expected to take a long time to build and meet demand.

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