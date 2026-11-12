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Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa criticises Italy for bank levies in 2027 budget, says ECB may intervene

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Italy ECB Budget

Intesa Warns Italy's 2027 Bank Levies May Trigger ECB Intervention

Intesa Sanpaolo Criticizes Italy's 2027 Budget and Potential ECB Impact

By Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME/MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Thursday strongly criticised punitive tax measures on banks planned in Rome's 2027 budget, warning they could prompt the ECB to ask domestic lenders to lower their exposure to sovereign debt.

Chief Executive Carlo Messina told a parliamentary committee the measures were in part contrary to Italy's constitution, and would trigger legal disputes with the country's lenders.

He also accused the government of adopting a "South American approach," arguing that limits on tax credits stemming from previously granted home-renovation incentives were a way of restructuring the country's massive public debt.

"It is clear that we operate in a context where, if there is a constitutional issue, our shareholders will raise the issue of constitutionality," Messina said.

Government's Perspective and Response

Tax Measures and Budget Plans

MATTER OF JUSTICE

Italy plans to collect €5.9 billion ($6.54 billion) from the financial sector to help fund tax cuts and spending hikes in next year's budget, rising to €12 billion through 2029.

Prime Minister's Statement

Responding to Messina's comments, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the higher taxation was "a matter of justice" given a difficult economic environment marked by rising living costs and interest rates.

"There are businesses that have done well in recent years, thanks in part to government measures and the stability that Italy has provided. So let's try to help each other out," she told reporters in Dublin.

Bank of Italy's Concerns

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday that the planned tax hikes will increase uncertainty and affect investment decisions.

Meloni's government has repeatedly said in recent years ‌that ⁠banks' large profits mainly stemmed from the ECB rate hikes and state guarantees on loans put in place by previous administrations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential ECB Intervention and Legal Implications

ECB Rules and Bank Exposure

EYES ON THE ECB

Messina on Thursday took aim in particular at a government measure that spreads over 10 years more than €20 billion in tax breaks which under current legislation are available to taxpayers, financial and non-financial firms in 2027.

These tax credits are linked to incentives for home renovations undertaken in 2023.

Forbearance and Government Bonds

"Under ECB rules this is called forbearance ... in a little while they'll come, as they do, and tell us to cut government bonds," Messina said.

The Bank of Italy also warned the provision could have a significant impact on banks' 2026 earnings.

Legal Opinions and Budget Adjustments

Italy expects a critical legal opinion on the budget from the ECB, people familiar with the matter said.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said he was open to changes to the budget, currently before parliament, adding that the home-renovation incentives had taken a heavy toll on state finances.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, editing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina denounced the measures as a “South American approach,” threatening constitutional challenges and legal actions up to the Constitutional Court.
  • Italy’s 2027 budget plans €5.9 billion in levies from the financial sector, rising to €12 billion by 2029 to fund tax cuts and spending hikes, drawing resistance from banks.
  • The Bank of Italy warned that the tax hikes will raise uncertainty, dent investment, and hurt banks’ 2026 earnings, while PM Meloni defended the measures as a fairness response to a tough economic climate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Intesa Sanpaolo criticizing Italy's 2027 budget?
Intesa Sanpaolo argues the new bank levies are punitive, may violate the constitution, and could prompt legal disputes.
How could the ECB be involved in Italy’s bank tax measures?
Intesa warns the ECB may ask Italian banks to lower their exposure to government debt due to the new levies.
What is the Italian government's justification for the bank tax?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says it is a matter of justice to fund tax cuts and spending amid economic challenges.
What impact could the planned tax hikes have on Italian banks?
The Bank of Italy stated the tax hikes will increase uncertainty and may affect investment and banks' 2026 earnings.
Are changes to the proposed budget possible?
Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti indicated openness to changes as parliament reviews the budget.

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